‘Why do I want to cry a little bit’: Lindsay Lohan is breathtaking at the premiere of her newest Netflix film as she continues black outfit streak

Netflix and Lindsay Lohan are a match made in heaven following the success of their streak of rom-coms, and the team-up continues for a new Christmas film, Our Little Secret. Something that’s clearly not a secret was how amazing Lohan looked on the red carpet.

Lindsay Lohan started her career as a child actor in 1998’s The Parent Trap, an iconic children’s movie that still has us guessing about the possibility of her having a twin. She later starred in two equally perfect films — 2003’s Freaky Friday and 2004’s Mean Girls, and her legacy as a rom-com star continues.

Lohan has had several difficult years dealing with fame and substance abuse, with several trips to rehab, and a series of legal issues. That is now behind her and now LiLo looks her healthiest and is bringing her best fashion game forward as she’s ready to release another Christmas movie following 2022’s Falling for Christmas.

Lindsay Lohan’s Our Little Secret premiere look was a red-carpet dream

Photo by Valerie Terranova/WireImage

Lohan was a true vision at the screening of her latest Netflix Christmas movie, Our Little Secret. Flaunting her recent shift to blonder hair, LiLo continued the black outfit streak she started recently, this time, with a breathtaking Zuhair Murad option from the Ready to Wear 2025 Spring collection.

The floor-length chiffon see-through dress had a V-cut design with two glittery straps that gave an elegant vibe to the sexy black dress, with a little side cut-out that showed her ribs tattoos. She accessorized with a pair of black pumps and silver accessories, wearing her blonde hair in loose wavy curls, a French manicure, and natural makeup with a nude lip. The impeccable result isn’t a coincidence, as it’s the work of celebrity stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, the power duo behind Jennifer Lopez’s iconic looks and Kerry Washington’s royal outfit at the Governors Awards.

Fans were thrilled to see the actress looking this good and healthy. “Yessss another hit! I’m SO here for the Lohanaissance!!!” wrote an ecstatic fan online. Another noted, “Why do I want to cry a little bit. I’m SO happy for her. I want to see her back in big time movies, she’s so talented and gorgeous.” The result was a clear win on Lohan’s part, as there was absolutely nothing to comment on her perfect outfit.

She stepped on the the red carpet with her husband, Bader Shammas, with whom she shares a son, and the rest of her family, her mother Dina, and siblings Dakota and Michael Jr. there to support her.

The outfit continues a recent press tour uniform, where LiLo opted for classic black. One of her recent outfits was another Zuhair Murad outfit, wearing a two-piece black top and skirt with silver detailing on the side from the Ready to Wear Resort 2025 collection during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, another collab with Haenn and Zagardi.

For another Our Little Secret promo, Lohan donned a little black dress from Camilla and Marc, paired with Wolford tights, and knee-high leather boots, and Ritique oval drop earrings, the same brand she used for The Tonight Show appearance.

Without a doubt, a stunning black dress absolutely never goes out of style, and Lohan certainly brought a special elegance to the red carpet in all her recent outings, slaying so much that it’s impossible to pick a favorite.

