What happened to Lindsay Lohan?

Lindsay Lohan was the Disney darling who first found her claim to fame in the family favorite film, The Parent Trap. Yet somewhere between Disney and her adulthood, Lindsay’s life took some bizarre twists and turns, so here’s where she ended up.

After scoring her breakout role in Parent Trap, young Lohan’s career began to take off. She found her way into a few more Disney hits such as Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen, and Life-Size. Yet her most memorable role is arguably playing Cady Herron alongside Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried in the hit Mean Girls. She also began to accept more advanced roles, as in 2007 comedy-drama Georgia Rule.

It seemed Lohan was on top of the world, yet suddenly her private life became infinitely more interesting to fans and she did not seem to be part of any major acting projects for several years. Which is why so many of her fans have become genuinely curious about what happened to her. Here’s what should know about her most recent acting role, her current net worth, her current relationship status, and everything else.

Lindsay Lohan‘s latest acting projects

We all saw the unfortunate press around Lindsay’s legal and substance abuse struggles, so fans were thrilled when she was back in the spotlight for something positive.

News about the Netflix holiday special Christmas in Wonderland broke in May 2021 and fans were thrilled. The anticipation of the movie’s release was palpable and it was met with a high watch volume. She starred in the movie opposite Chord Overstreet who many people may recognize from Glee.

In the movie, Lohan plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a horrible skiing accident. She doesn’t remember anything about her identity, including her outrageous wealth or fiancé. A blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter care for her during the magical days leading up to Christmas. Their thoughtful care for her causes her to change her perspective on the extravagant lifestyle she once led. It’s a heartwarming tale and a perfect way for Lohan to re-enter the acting scene. Yet she hasn’t stopped there!

Lohan’s latest on-screen hit is a film titled Irish Wish which was released on Netflix in March 2024. Funnily enough, the movie has a little bit of a Freaky Friday theme to it, that viewers responded to. The movie was a hit and it seems like Lohan’s born-again acting career is off to an amazing start.

Yet Lohan’s acting career isn’t the only thing heating up in her life, Lohan is also married and a mama!

Lindsay’s love life

Lohan is now married to her longtime boyfriend Bader Shammas. She made the relationship public in February 2020 by becoming “Instagram official” with a picture but not too quickly after, she deleted all social media proof. Some fans assumed the relationship was over, but it turns out she wanted to keep her private life under wraps. Shammas is a fund manager at the prestigious bank, Credit Suisse. Details about where Lohan and Shammas met for the first time are unclear, but it’s widely believed that they crossed paths in Dubai since that’s been her home for nearly six years.

The two welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Luai, in 2023. The baby was born in Dubai and his name is Arabic for “shield” or “protector.” Lohan appears to cherish her new role as a parent and she and her husband are reportedly still going strong. With a new husband, baby, and a hit movie–Lohan is on a roll!

What about Lindsay Lohan‘s music career?

Lohan released new music as recently as 2020 with a song called “Back to Me.” Unfortunately, not too many people heard about this as she was still flying under the radar during the time it was released. Her two biggest tracks “Rumors” and “Confessions of a Broken Heart” garnered her a lot of positive attention and feedback previously and it seems likely Lohan will continue releasing new music in the future for her fans to enjoy.

Lindsay Lohan is now on Cameo

After Cameo launched, many celebrities flooded the site to connect with their fans on a more authentic level. The site allows customers to purchase personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities. Anyone who wants to send a “happy birthday” message to their best friend, or a “happy anniversary” message to their partner from Lohan herself can pay for a quick video at the rate of $475. She also offers professional and business Cameo videos for $5,000.

Does Lindsay Lohan still have her Mykonos beach resort?

Lohan is also still in charge of the Lohan Beach House Mykonos resort. It is a fan-favorite destination and provides those who love to travel (and love Lindsay) with a fun and peaceful vacation. The gorgeous resort offers fine dining, umbrella cabanas along the water’s edge, and stunning ocean views. There are also many restaurants, beaches, and wellness amenities offered at the property. The entire property looks like the ideal place to go for a relaxing vacation during the summer season.

Her podcast

Podcasts tend to be the perfect place for celebrities to open up about some of the more interesting details of their lives. On Instagram, Lohan wrote, “I’m looking forward to connecting more of my fans and having intimate conversations with all leaders and friends across all industries.” The Lohdown With Lindsay Lohan has been a big success and fans can’t get enough of the behind-the-scenes peek at Lohan’s life and her stimulating conversations with fellow celebs and leaders. Lohan discusses growing up in Hollywood, a hot topic now with the release of the Max series Quiet On The Set, and how she overcame obstacles stemming from early success.

Lindsay’s lifelong career has had some ups and downs but now one of America’s favorite redheads is on the rise. It seems like Lohan has the golden touch, as not only is her career taking off but her personal life, podcast, and side projects all seem to be shining too. We can’t wait to see what the former Mean Girl will do next!