Lindsay Lohan’s ethnicity, confirmed

Lindsay Lohan is easily one of the most iconic stars of the early 2000s. Hanging out with Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, the role in the absolute hit Mean Girls, the timeless Freaky Friday, and her awesome comeback, LiLo has done many remarkable things, but, unlike Cady Heron, didn’t spend her childhood in Africa.

Lohan is a child actor and has been in the spotlight since the age of 10. Her breakthrough was with the iconic 1998’s The Parent Trap, where she brilliantly played a double role, fooling many of us when we were kids that she really had a twin. She has also released two studio albums, with songs like “Rumors” and “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father).”

After being in the spotlight for so long, LiLo’s personal life attracted a lot of attention, and the actress struggled with several legal problems and arrests. As for her early life, she was born in the Bronx, New York City, and grew up in Long Island. However, one of her latest films had something to do with her ethnicity.

Lindsay Lohan has Irish ancestry

Since her return to fame, Lindsay Lohan starred in several Netflix rom-coms, thanks to her latest partnership with the streaming service. One of them was 2024’s Irish Wish, which took Lohan to Ireland, honoring her ancestry, which is not all a surprise considering her auburn locks.

Her mother, Dina, was also born in New York, but her mother (Lindsay’s grandmother) is Italian, and her father was Irish. Lindsay’s father, Michael, is also of Irish and Italian ancestry.

Speaking about Ireland after filming Irish Wish, Lohan noted, “I loved it. It was incredible and so beautiful. My grandfather is Irish, I’m basically half-Irish, but this was my first time being there,” she revealed. “We were in Dublin, at a beautiful little place on the coast called Dalkey and we were at Newgrange which was just amazing… I loved it there. I loved the people, the pies — the Guinness! It was such a great cast, including my brother, Dakota. We had a great time.”

We can’t wait to see Lindsay Lohan in more Ireland-set films!

