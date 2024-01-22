Lindsey Lohan’s plastic surgery explained

Lindsay Lohan has quite the transformation since she owned the limelight in the early 2000s.

From her rosy-cheeked days on The Parent Trap to her iconic role in Mean Girls, Lohan has definitely grown up in the public eye. Aside from just getting older, Lohan has bravely experimented with different hair colors and personal styles, despite receiving everything from praise to scrutiny from tabloids.

Throughout Lohan’s life and career, from stardom to rehab to marriage to motherhood, the media has been quick to nitpick her decisions and her appearance. In fact, on constant has been speculation that Lohan has gotten subtle work done throughout her career to maintain her youthful appearance. Though no one is expected to look the same from ages 18 to 37, many people believe that nature has the help of a needle or two.

The first procedure that many tabloid writers and even some medical professionals believe Lohan has done is a rhinoplasty, more affectionately known as a nose job. Mirror UK spoke with a surgeon from MYA Cosmetic Surgery back in 2019 to see whether slight differences in Lohan’s nose could indicate that she had some work done.

The surgeon noted that the slimmer shape of Lohan’s nose alongside the subtle lift and slope of its tip suggest that Lohan may have gone under the knife to achieve her current look. Aesthetic Nurse and TikTok creator Sarah Louise has also noted in a video that she believes the slight differences in slope and width on Lohan’s nose mean that the changes probably didn’t occur naturally.

Most of the other procedures that Lohan receives speculation are far less invasive. Mirror UK reported that experts believe the fullness in Lohan’s cheekbones may be a result of dermal fillers in her cheeks. Dermal fillers are injectable implants that create a soft, smooth look to the skin. Life & Style has speculated that recent photos in which Lohan’s skin looked particularly smooth may have been a result of filler or Botox as well.

Nurse Sarah Louise took to TikTok to speculate on some other procedures and injections that created the Lindsay Lohan we see today. The fullness, definition, and hydration of Lohan’s lips in comparison to their shape from earlier years indicate some use of lip filler, according to Sarah Louise. She also believes that Lohan has had some filler put in her chin. She says that Lohan’s chin hasn’t changed or lost balance as she’s aged, which means she may have had some help keeping it as it is.

Despite constant speculation about the amount of work Lohan has done or what exactly she’s doing to her face, many people believe that in recent years, especially since becoming a mother, Lohan has been toning it down on the amount of filler and Botox that she gets done. Lots of people are praising her more natural, toned-down look. Especially after the late 2010s hysteria over her shocking transformation.

Lohan herself has never confirmed or denied any use of fillers, surgery, or botox to achieve her look. In recent years she’s been keeping a more private life, but even as a young person, she would never comment on what she had or hadn’t done to her face, although it’s been a topic for decades.

Regardless of constant scrutiny and speculation, Lohan is unbothered and thriving. She made a guest appearance at the 2024 Mean Girls premiere, and you may even see her for a minute or two in the movie. She often takes to social media to showcase her latest red-carpet looks or promote brand deals. She has her podcast, The Lohdown, where she interviews celebrity guests, and her own baby and nursery collection with Nestig Baby. Needless to say, the 2000s icon has too much going on to worry about media speculation.

Regardless of anything the media says, fans are hugely supportive of the comeback that the 37-year-old has made over the past several years. Linsay continues to live a quiet life in Dubai with her son and husband while simultaneously hustling from every which way you can imagine.

So her filler, Botox, plastic surgery, and whatever else speculators can come up with really are the least interesting things about her.