‘LOL shut up Dollar Store Thor’: Get out your barf bag, because Kevin Sorbo just revealed why he really left Hollywood

Most people nowadays simply know Kevin Sorbo as the crazed conspiracy-posting MAGA supporter he is. But did you know that he was once an actor? And a somewhat well known one at that – he was HERCULES dammit!

Of course, he’s fallen very far from grace in the last couple of decades. Times are tough, the works dried up and now the Sorb has been reduced to peddling right-wing T-shirts to the Trump camp in order to make a living. How could the one and only Hercules sink so low? You might think it’s because he is simply a terrible person, but according to the man himself that isn’t the reason we don’t see him working in Hollywood anymore, oh no, the truth according to Sorbo is a lot more dark.

Why did Kevin Sorbo leave Hollywood?

The former actor recently took to X to tell fans the real reason as to why he left his acting career behind. According to him he didn’t get “blacklisted” no no, he chose to leave. And his reason for leaving was because, he claims, “they’re all pedos.”

I didn’t get “blacklisted” from Hollywood, I left because they’re all pedos. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 1, 2024

That’s right, Sorbo wasn’t kicked out, he left, because of um… pedophiles, yeah that sounds like a good enough excuse. Sorbo supporters, all four of them, agreed with the former actor, claiming that Hollywood was indeed a cesspit of horrible people with no morals.

Best decision you can make is to put integrity and morality above money. Good for you! — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) October 1, 2024

God Bless Kevin Sorbo, Kirk Cameron, Mel Gibson. — Bubbs Bourbon and BBQ (@BubbsRubs) October 1, 2024

That may well be the case, I’m not denying that there certainly has been, and probably still are, many unsavory characters operating in Hollywood. But was that really the reason for Sorbo leaving the industry behind? Most aren’t buying it – if anything, Kevin just seems angry and bitter that he’s a rubbish actor who was shafted and is trying to save face by pointing the finger at Hollywood rather than taking accountability for his own dodgy politics.

LOL shut up Dollar Store Thor, you left because you haven't had a job since 1996 — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 1, 2024

If this “dollar store Thor” were really such a hero, and if he really had any integrity then why not name these supposed abusers? He’s got nothing to lose considering his career has been over for almost thirty years at this point. If Kevin really felt so strongly about potential pedophiles operating in Hollywood then how come he’s kept quiet about it for so long? He’s just telling us this now? In 2024? Get real. Why not get out there and actually do something about it rather than making vague posts on X?

The real reason Kevin Sorbo left Hollywood

The truth is, Kevin Sorbo has nobody to blame but himself for his downfall. Deciding to associate himself with Trump and making racist remarks about Kamala Harris has seen his own former co-stars speak out against him as well. Recently, Lucy Lawless slammed her Hercules co-star after he said, “If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves.”

Back in 2011 the actor revealed that he actually suffered a series of strokes around about the same time he dropped off the radar. According to BrainandLife.org, almost no one knew that he suffered a series of aneurysms and strokes while filming Hercules. Although the precise cause was unknown it’s left many wondering if this is what led to his personality shift, one Reddit user wrote:

“I feel bad for Kevin. He had a stroke and suffered brain damage, which led to him being like this. Yeah he’s terrible now and no one should listen to him, but it’s because the empathy part of his brain died. And apparently the part that knows what words mean and how they work.”

Lawless shared an anecdote in which she “witnessed a time when Kevin Sorbo stuck up for a black man against white people,” but that man seems to no longer exist. It’s no surprise he’s been blacklisted from Hollywood now when he’s saying the kind of stuff he’s been saying recently. His own co-stars are speaking out against him, but sure, everyone else is the problem. In Kevin’s mind he can do no wrong, he still thinks of himself as Hercules, but in reality he’s just a bargain-bin Thor.

