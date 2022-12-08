Looks like no-one told Gal Gadot about the plans to shelve ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Just one day after Gal Gadot celebrated the anniversary of her casting as Wonder Woman, bad news for the character’s future in the DCU surfaced. Worst part

Earlier today The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that sources had confirmed to them Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled as it doesn’t quite fit with the studio’s plans. Yesterday, in her celebration post about the original casting Gadot mentioned that a new chapter was coming. In short: What’s going on?

In the report, it says that there was no indication that Gadot was aware of the project being scrapped in its current form. This would make sense given the final sentence of her celebratory post.

“I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

Additionally, it should be noted that, as it stands, there has been no decision made for the next steps for Wonder Woman 3, whether that means a complete rewrite or the whole project being scrapped entirely, though other developments within DC Films would suggest the latter.

In the report, the project is referred to by sources as “dead” when speaking about its current state so take that as you will.

Now that reports are out there it remains to be seen if and how Gadot will react to this news and what the future looks like for herself at DC. For now, though, it isn’t looking promising for Wonder Woman fans at the new James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Films.