Christina Aguilera performs at her opening night show at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas on December 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Voltaire
Celebrities
News

‘Loving candy cane Tina!!!’: Christina Aguilera becomes the only present fans want this holiday season

It may be cold outside, but Christina Aguilera has brought the heat!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Dec 31, 2024 05:03 am

Christina Aguilera has gifted her fans a little photoshoot this festive season and we are here for it! The “Genie In a Bottle” singer posted several pictures from her Christmas on Instagram (where she boasts 10 million followers) and wowed everyone with her wintery wardrobe. But the best part is the color scheme: white and red garments to mimic candy canes — and believe us when we tell you she looks like a sweet snack!

In the first picture, Aguilera can be seen chewing on a mini candy cane while rocking a bold pink hairstyle. Other photos show her holding onto a red and white swirl cushion (it’s giving Charlie and the Chocolate Factory vibes), and in another snap, she sports a puffy candy cane-inspired jacket, which she paired with fitted white pants, a skinny black belt and matching black riding boots. The star also taught us how to accessorize like a pro with her cute fluffy earmuffs, ski goggles, and the fluffiest white shoes we have ever seen! Overall, she gets a ten out of ten for her outfits, and anyone experiencing the cold weather would do well to replicate her looks!

Christina Aguilera gives us the perfect example of what a winter wardrobe should look like

It may be cold outside, but Christina Aguilera has brought the heat, and fans have flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on her hotness. “You’re so hot you’re melting the ice,” a fan raved. “We are loving candy cane Tina!!!” another comment reads. The post has been getting the right kind of attention, and there have also been reactions to her new hairstyle. “OBSESSED WITH THE PINKKKK AHHHH merry Xmas Xtina!” a comment reads. “Pink hair? I LOVE IT,” another wrote, referencing the change from the singer’s usual platinum blonde.

Aguilera has been working steadily in the entertainment industry for decades, and it’s not just her music that has demanded attention but also her style. She has brought us some of the most iconic looks in fashion history, including making chaps look cool thanks to her “Dirrty” music video and transforming into the Statue of Liberty as a tribute to New York. She doesn’t always get it right, but her adventurous approach to fashion has earned her praise. She has also used her clothing as a way to make a statement or as an act of rebellion. Just take those infamous chaps we mentioned as an example.

“I have to say probably the more trouble I got in for wearing it, the more fun I had wearing it,” she reflected in an interview with People in 2021 (almost two decades after first wearing the chaps). “The chaps were iconic. It was definitely a fun moment, and it’s still fun to see people represent them for their Halloween costumes. I get so excited to see different people’s interpretations of it.” Later in the interview, she commented on how she likes experimenting with her outfits. “So anytime I get to kind of play, get to be a little controversial … Playing with fashion is a 100% a true love of mine,” she said. Keep doing what you’re doing, girl!

Author
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.