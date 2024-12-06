‘Baby Christina Era’: Christina Aguilera takes us back to Y2K with her outfits and fans can’t believe how young she looks

Christina Aguilera has been dominating the music industry for decades, having shot onto everyone’s radar with early hits like the 1999 tracks “Genie in a Bottle” and “I Turn to You,” and later the 2002 tunes “Beautiful” and “Dirrty.” Her music remains popular, and if you hear an Xtina song come onto the radio, chances are, you will start tapping your feet and belting out the lyrics. Interestingly, the songstress looks more and more like her younger self these days, and fans have thoughts!

Aguilera was a trendsetter in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, and she recently channeled her younger self for the most epic Y2K fashion-inspired photoshoot. The singer posted several photos of herself on Instagram showcasing her bold fashion choices, including leather lace-up pants, bold prints, and slogan T-shirts. In some images, she also wears bright blue eyeshadow (and it really works)!

The singer captioned the post with a simple message, writing, “Y2K baby.” She looks gorgeous but also incredibly young. Fans have commented on Xtina’s appearance in the post’s comment section.

Christina Aguilera’s fans are freaking out over her insane beauty as she throws it back to her Y2K era

Reactions include praise for her beauty and how she is the “most beautiful woman in the world.” Some fans have commented on her youthful appearance and the looks we fondly remember. “Baby Christina Era,” a comment reads. “yeses the best era!!! I’m screaming. I love this,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Okay next we need the stripped jeans!” “Christina. Giving us insane cool factor. And Gorgeousness. Hail to the Queen,” and “You birthed a generation.” After all, this woman brought us leather chaps, micro mini skirts, super lowcut jeans, and bikini-inspired tops that celebrated her body and sexuality. Aguilera has never been one to shy away from attention or afraid to make a statement!

Judging from the comments on Aguilera’s post, fans want to see more of her Y2K inspiration. Still, one thing the star does not want to go back to is how she felt in her teenage years when the media was hyperfocused on her appearance, including her weight, and the way it made her feel. This includes how her self-esteem became directly linked to her size.

Aguilera’s weight loss has been a topic of much discussion, with claims that she has used Ozempic to achieve her notably smaller frame. She has been the topic of many headlines, and fans have shared their thoughts about her appearance on social media. Aguilera finally chose to address the chatter about her in an interview with Glamour in August 2024. “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she said. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

She has accomplished more than many people could dream of: She knows who she is and has accumulated an impressive net worth. The singer is also a mother of two kids who she hopes will adopt her same attitude when dealing with people’s unwanted opinions.

Speaking of the difference between now, as a 43-year-old star, and before, as a teen, she said: “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’” Now, she’s learned to drown out the noise!

