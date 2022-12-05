Margot Robbie refusing to give up on the DC romance she’s been pushing for years

Suicide Squad saw the first-ever live-action Harley Quinn, brought to life by Focus and The Wolf of Wall Street actress Margot Robbie, the 32-year-old Australian who continues to make waves in the world of Hollywood. Ever since debuting as the Clown Princess of Crime, Robbie has been campaigning for one comic-canon DC couple to become official in the DCEU — and she won’t stop until it happens.

In DC Comic’s: Bombshells #79, Harley and Ivy became a romantic item following the former’s split from her long-time boyfriend and partner-in-crime, the Joker. The duo met for the first time in Batman: The Animated Series, where an unlikely friendship blossomed between two headstrong women from very different worlds with very different ideals. It was in 2016’s Bombshells #42 that Harley and Ivy shared their first kiss — and the rest is history.

DCEU fans were hopeful that Ivy would make her live-action debut in Birds of Prey, but it never happened. Originally, Birds of Prey was intended to be an untitled Gotham City Sirens movie, chronicling the forming of the Gotham City Sirens trio, consisting of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. Again, it never happened. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Robbie shared her frustrations with pushing for the LGBTQ+ pairing to become DCEU official — to no avail. Additionally, Robbie reveals that she doesn’t have a specific actress in mind, but she envisions Ivy’s comic-book version as the inspiration for her live-action counterpart.

“I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too. Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.”

Robbie’s last appearance as Harley Quinn came in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad back in 2021. On Dec. 23, 2022, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, starring Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, lands in theaters. Next year, the blonde bombshell brings every young girl’s dream to life as a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.