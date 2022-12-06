Margot Robbie was thrilled to finally share a scene with Brad Pitt in their third movie together

Hollywood royalty Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have been gracefully gracing the big screen together for as long as we can remember. From their first film together back in 2015, we barely remember when the pair weren’t taking the cinematic world by storm. Surprisingly enough, however, the pair had never been in a scene together until Hollywood epic Babylon came along.

Robbie and Pitt’s legacy dates back to 2015 when they co-starred in Adam McKay’s The Big Short, however, the actress played a minor role in the biographical drama. Their co-starring endeavors continued through Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This would mark Robbie’s first involvement with the idiosyncratic director, however, the 32-year-old wouldn’t share a screen with Pitt until two years later.

The first time everyone will be catching the dynamic duo together on the big screen will be on Damien Chazelle’s aforementioned period comedy-drama, Babylon. According to Robbie, via ET, the experience was far more “brilliant” than she could’ve imagined.

“It’s technically the third film we’ve appeared in together, and we’ve never acted together until this film. So that was a wonderful gift…. He’s so, so wonderful. Watching Brad Pitt, the biggest movie star, play the biggest movie star it’s just something like, inherently fun.”

Babylon is set in 1920s Hollywood, where Pitt portrays Jack Conrad, one of the largest Hollywood stars of all time, and Robbie stars as Nellie LaRoy, an up-and-coming actress aiming for the stars to get her big break.

Babylon hits theaters across the U.S. on Dec.23.