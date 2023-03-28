Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out Twitter for ‘whitewashing trans-terrorism’ after her account gets suspended ‘again’

The day most people wanted has officially arrived: United States representative Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s congressional Twitter account has been suspended.

This event comes after the 48-year-old shared a series of tweets aimed towards the transgender community and the recent shooting that occurred at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. As previously reported, Audrey Hale, who identified as a transgender man, entered the building fully armed with two assault rifles and a handgun on March 27. The now-deceased 28-year-old murdered three children and three adults before law enforcement fatally shot Hale.

The following day on March 28, prior to Greene’s suspension on Twitter, she shared a now-deleted post calling those out that she claimed were “whitewashing” the terrorist acts that individuals within the transgender community were allegedly committing. In the tweet, Greene shared an unidentified photo with the caption that read, “Stop whitewashing trans-terrorism.”

What makes this upload problematic is because Greene is essentially being transphobic by grouping the entire community and labeling them as terrorists based on the crimes that one person committed. But it only got worse as the day progressed. Greene alleged that Antifa, whom she considers a terrorist group, was allegedly planning a “trans day of vengeance.” Despite the claims, it has not been proven that Antifa is affiliated with the upcoming protest reportedly set to take place this week in Washington.

Immediately after that tweet, Greene’s congressional account was placed on a seven-day suspension. As Greene became aware of the restriction, she addressed a Twitter employee Ella Irwin who shared that the company didn’t put a strike on those that mentioned or spoke out against the “trans day of vengeance” but rather “restrict the media” after former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior Jermey Carl experienced the similar issue.

In the tweet, Greene called Irwin a liar and demanded that her congressional account be restored. She wrote, “This is a lie. My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called “Trans Day of Vengeance.” The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter. Restore my account immediately.”

Shortly after the previous remarks, as Carl continued to question what had happened to his account by informing Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk about the situation, Greene reiterated that the sole reason why her account was “banned for seven days” because she was informing the people about the alleged plans Antifa had for “trans day of vengeance.”

As the entire commotion circulated online, many rejoiced that Greene would be temporarily silenced on Twitter, at least from one of her accounts. One individual joked that Greene found out how detrimental her words could be when she was suspended.

At the same time, another Twitter user cheered that Greene was being suspended because she was spreading “hateful and anti-trans content.”

A third person went as far as to comment on Greene’s congressional page and expressed that they agreed with Twitter’s actions of shutting her up.

While a social media user claimed that they were all for watching Greene’s public ordeal.

At this time, Greene has yet to receive access to her congressional Twitter account.