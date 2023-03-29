Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ‘Protect Children’s Innocence’ not realizing it’s her they need protection from

There must be something in the Georgia air to constantly provoke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to comment on any particular topic, including gender-affirming care.

For context, gender-affirming care, according to Health Line, is the “social, legal, and medical measures that help people” comfortably transition into their preferred gender. In addition to the listed steps, the publication claims that gender-affirming care ensures that the individual undergoing the process has their “mental and physical needs” met in regards to their identity.

On March 29, Greene responded to Shukri Abdirahman’s Twitter post regarding an article from American Thinker titled “Minnesota’s Twisted ‘Gender Dysphoria’ Policy.” It states that teachers can now provide gender-affirming care to their students. What makes this situation even more damning is that the outlet misinterpreted what might occur in Minnesota schools if not contested.

This is exactly why we need a federal law to stop child transgender surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormones to children.



We must pass my Protect Children’s Innocence Act. https://t.co/GvdA9bJaDo — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 29, 2023



The story featured on the American Thinker site referenced The Federalist’s piece, which talked about the new rules that would restrict individuals with certain religious backgrounds from obtaining a teaching license and teaching in public schools in Minnesota. The reason behind this is because government officials are trying to make sure that transgender students are given an environment where they can be addressed as their preferred gender without any judgment.

In the upload, Abdirahman echoed the misinformation provided on the site and shared that children must be protected at all costs. To which, Greene responded by saying that there needs to be a federal law to prevent transgender children from getting “surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormones.” In addition to those remarks, the 48-year-old requested they pass her Protect Children’s Innocence Act.

As Greene’s remarks circulated online, many bashed her for not minding her business and always having a response to everything.

One individual called Greene out for meddling.

You meddle so much. — Sandra ☮️🇺🇦❤️🤍💙#46 (@Sandra4Truth) March 29, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user condemned Greene for caring more about a “conversation” students might have with their teacher regarding their gender identity rather than the recent shooting at The Covenant School, which left six people dead.

So you’re not worried about children that get shot while in schools? You’re more concerned about a conversation they may or may not have with a teacher? 🖕 — EMG (@EvieMarie1435) March 29, 2023

A third person went as far as to question how Greene still has a platform.

how do u even have a platform 😭 — maddy thibeault (@maddy_thibeault) March 29, 2023

While a social media user told Greene that what others choose to identify as is “none of her business.”

Its none of your business how others choose to live. — Mountain Momma ☮️ (@twainhartemom) March 29, 2023

This isn’t the only controversy Greene has been facing. This week, Greene’s congressional Twitter account was banned for seven days for her anti-trans remarks in relation to The Covenant School shooting and the now-deceased suspect Audrey Hale, who identified as a transgender male.

Greene’s comments included that Antifa, which she alleges is a terrorist group, were planning a “Trans Day of Vengeance” in Washington this weekend.