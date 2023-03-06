Mark Hamill is understandably mesmerized by dogs having a lightsaber battle

The lightsaber duels in the original Star Wars trilogy are very different from everything we’ve seen since. Throughout the prequels, we saw carefully choreographed acrobatic battles, which have been continued in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and the sequel trilogy. The in-universe reasoning for these low-key battles is that Luke Skywalker didn’t have much of an opportunity to practice dueling and that Darth Vader and Obi-Wan were way past their primes.

Even so, it wasn’t until The Mandalorian‘s second season finale (and briefly in The Rise of Skywalker) that we got to see Luke showing off the full extent of his skills. Now Mark Hamill has admitted his skills with a blade pale in comparison to… some dogs?

In a very strange but supremely entertaining video, two Alsatians do their best Obi-Wan/Anakin on Mustafar impressions and Hamill is clearly impressed:

I can't tell how humbling it is to see two pups far more skilled with a lightsaber than I ever was. https://t.co/B26GaVCZ8b — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 5, 2023

It is a little strange that two dogs can naturally recreate the twirling moves shown off by two Jedi Masters in Revenge of the Sith, though these are clearly two very talented canines.

As for Hamill’s future in Star Wars? Well, we think it’s likely he’s either going to appear in deepfaked form in The Mandalorian season three or in Ahsoka. This younger version of the character has delighted fans in his previous appearances, so much so that many are holding out hope for a Disney Plus show devoted to Luke Skywalker.

After all, his time setting up his own Jedi Academy took place off-screen, and we’d love to see it in action before it all goes to hell after Ben Solo turns to the Dark Side.

The Mandalorian airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.