Mark Hamill takes time out of gearing up for May the Fourth to weigh in on the writers strike

If there is someone who’s constantly vocal about their support, it would be Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill. The iconic sci-fi actor used his influence once again to voice his support for the Writers’ Guild of America that’s currently on strike.

The actor went on to Twitter to voice his support for both the East and West Writers Guilds. Supporting his tweet is a quote from a popular stage proverb that reads “If it ain’t on the page, it ain’t on the stage.” The tweet garnished praise from his followers, including those who are participating in the strike.

I stand with @WGAWest and @WGAEast and fully support them in their strike.



"If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage."#WGAStrong — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 2, 2023

Aside from Hamill, horror author Stephen King has also voiced his support for the strike after he retweeted a post from one of the striking guild members and Dare Me co-creator, Megan Abbot. Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert took time at his talk show to show gratitude to his writing team and how important they are to the show, and how the “writers’ demands are not unreasonable.”

The Writers Guild of America West announced that the Board of Directors unanimously agreed to a strike back late Monday evening, after failed negotiations with various streaming companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount. According to the Guild, negotiations lasted for six weeks and no deal was made.

A statement was released from the Writers Guild, stating that the response they’ve received from various studios was “insufficient” and that both members of the Negotiating Committee and the Board of Council will be out to support the writers during the strike.