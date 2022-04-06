One of the most important figures in modern society, billionaire mogul Mark Zuckerberg has revealed a truly unflattering nickname he has copped from his employees at Meta.

A man whose name has become synonymous with late stage capitalism, Zuckerberg has been careful with media appearances since the fateful United States senate hearing into Facebook (now Meta). Appearing on The Tim Ferriss Show, the Facebook/Meta founder discussed his approach to the age of information and his work ethic. He shared how he handles the onslaught of information and deliberately puts himself in a situation “where it’s difficult to not focus on that thing.”

The 94-minute interview encompassed a lot of Zuckerberg’s past and future, but the sheer standout of the chat was the reveal that his employees have compared him to Middle-earth’s Eye of Sauron — the flaming evil eye that never misses anything.

“Some of the folks I work with at the company — they say this lovingly — but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron. You have this unending amount of energy to go work on something, and if you point that at any given team, you will just burn them.”

A lot can be said about Zuckerberg’s role in the age of misinformation, how Facebook/Meta has completely swamped politics around the world, and what exactly the Metaverse is and will be, but at least we’ve got a benevolent Eye of Sauron in charge.

Sauron is yet to make any public statement about the comparison.