Mark Zuckerberg recorded an awkward song with T-Pain for his wife, but don’t worry, there’s a reason

Mark Zuckerberg sang some rather unusual lyrics in a song he recorded for his wife, and after sharing it publicly, many people will not be able to get it out of their heads. “The Zuck” decided to have some fun for a special occasion and also thought it best to announce it on Instagram — in addition to Meta, one of the social media platforms he runs — to the delight of his followers.

Zuckerberg has been married to Priscilla Chan since 2012, years after they first met at a college party at Harvard. A hugely popular dance tune happened to be playing when they crossed paths, and it was the moment that Mark wanted to commemorate.

Mark Zuckerberg is in the studio with T-Pain. pic.twitter.com/SjskZqWddr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2024

“The Zuck” explains on his recent Insta post that the song “was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen it on our dating anniversary.”

How romantic of Mark Zuckerberg to decide that he will record his own version of it as an anniversary gift to this wife.

The song? It’s called “Get Low,” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. The Ying Yang Twins also appear on the record. It was released as a single in 2003 and peaked at number 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The song has some comical lyrics that Zuckerberg successfully dared himself to sing. To record as competent a cover of it as he could muster, he connected with T-Pain, who helped him turn the dance tune into more of an acoustic song.

Some of the lyrics in the song that Zuckerberg does indeed sing include, “Hoping you can sock it to me, baby, one more time.”

That’s not even the most awkward part. Zuckerberg even sings the always romantic line, “The sweat drops down my balls.”

Now might be a good time to note that, in his Instagram post, Mark slyly referred to the song as, “a lyrical masterpiece.” Many are having trouble disagreeing but perhaps the funniest part of this is that it’s on Spotify, making one wonder that if he gets enough downloads if this version of the song can also crack the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Reactions have been mostly positive, with people apparently enjoying the billionaire’s attempt at humor. One popular reaction simply reads, “This dude is so unserious.”

On the theme of being unserious, another user commented, “Who said romance was dead?”

One user asked, “Chat, is this real?!” to which was he met with, “Yes, unfortunately it is.”

Mark Zuckerberg worked with T-Pain to drop a remix to “Get Low” under the name “Z-Pain” to surprise his wife for their anniversary 😭🔥



Get Low was playing when Zuck met Priscilla for the first time at a party at Harvard University. pic.twitter.com/HpN0f5ijaP — 2nd String (@2ndStringShow) November 13, 2024

King of the ultimate social network, Zuckerberg shared a video of his wife reacting to his cover song. She laughed, enjoyed the humor, pointed out the Z-Pain band name, and said, “It’s so romantic. Twenty-one years later I can’t get quite as low but it brings back a lot of fond memories.”

There are a lot more lyrics with words that would get censored in certain places so we’ll take a wild guess and assume that even though Zuckerberg shared this with his wife, he likely won’t be sharing it with their three kids just yet.

