Marvel fans celebrate as Disney finally lays off Kevin Feige’s Trump-supporting arch-nemesis

In news that commentators may find both shocking and long overdue, Disney has laid off long-term exec Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter after 30 years of board membership beginning in 1993. As first broken by The New York Times, Marvel Entertainment chairman Perlmutter — who has been a controversial figure in the company for a considerable amount of time due to making many high-profile enemies — has been let go by Disney as part of a widespread “cost-cutting campaign.”

While the world of Marvel just recently lost Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso, which inspired a lot of mixed reactions, it’s easy to tell, however, which side the fandom falls in response to Perlmutter’s firing. It’s known that Perlmutter — a major donor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — was the one responsible for vetoing all attempts to make any female or Black-led MCU projects for its first decade, until Marvel Studios separated from Marvel Entertainment and Kevin Feige was able to go over his head.

Twitter is ablaze with “munchkins celebrating the Wicked Witch’s death” energy right now, then, and though Feige will likely refrain from any public reaction to this news, folks think they know what he’s thinking:

Kevin Feige after learning Ike Perlmutter has been fired: pic.twitter.com/BvJpE7iRrR — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) March 29, 2023

The same Ike Perlmutter who almost fired Kevin Feige? The same dude who didn't think Black-led films could be successful in Hollywood? The same guy who tried to block Black Panther from being made? Bruh…😐 BYE! 👋🏿 https://t.co/fGUzpCYO6J — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) March 29, 2023

iCYMI, Ike Perlmutter did not see value in an all black cast movies and almost prevented Black Panther from even being made.



Ike Perlmutter is a piece of a shit. https://t.co/Jhnn2xywRB pic.twitter.com/YWwy4hKvHP — The Eraser Vince Coletta (@ShawnChapek1) March 29, 2023

Bob Iger to Ike Perlmutter today:#disney pic.twitter.com/d3sGsFmwyZ — Steven Haderer | Muggle in Khakis (@MuggleInKhakis) March 29, 2023

Obviously, the wider consequences of Disney’s cost-cutting measures are no laughing matter, with our condolences going to the rest of Marvel Entertainment’s employees as it is folded into other Disney business ventures, but Perlmutter’s exit is still being hailed as a “good” thing.

Look, I think we can all agree that mass layoffs are a net negative, BUT using cost-cutting as a pretense to axe Ike Perlmutter is, in fact, good and hilarious. — The Film Understander (@TheOtherJeff) March 29, 2023

Ike Perlmutter:



• Trump guy

• Insane spendthrift who forced the whole publishing wing of Marvel to use a single bathroom

• Hobbled Marvel's back catalog by refusing to pay to keep it in print

• Fought Jack Kirby's heirs tooth & nail



A Wertham-level villain for comics. adios — Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) March 29, 2023

LMAOOOOOOOO https://t.co/oTv9MKqQep — 🎃 Dave Scheidt C2E2 ARTIST ALLEY Z8 🎃 (@DaveScheidt) March 29, 2023

More like Ike Perlmutter has been snapped https://t.co/t1693A9umb — Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) March 29, 2023

This week has seen Disney announce that it intends to lay off as many as 7000 employees (4 percent of its global network) in a bid to to save an extra $5.5. billion in cash. As for Perlmutter, his exit may have also been hastened by reports that he made repeated, failed attempts to install his friend, investor Nelson Peltz (father of actress and Beckham family member, Nicola Peltz), onto the Disney board over the past year.