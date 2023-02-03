Marvel fans live up to the cliché and hit back at Seth Rogen’s claim that the MCU is only for kids

With millions of MCU fans, it’s more than just kid’s entertainment as adults of all ages collect comic books, action figures, models, video games, clothes, and movies just to scratch the surface. When Seth Rogen stepped up to defend the Marvel Comics Universe in the ongoing debate about whether it’s merely audiovisual entertainment or if it’s actual cinema, MCU stans are clapping back hard because of what he actually said in a recent interview with Variety.

“As someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.'”

It’s worth noting that Rogen starred in The Green Hornet in 2011 as well as served as one of the film’s executive producers. He’s also currently an executive producer on The Boys and he’s appeared in three episodes. It can easily be argued that neither one of those projects are part of the MCU lineup, but superheroes are superheroes and they’re definitely in the genre.

Seth Rogen’s shot at superheroism

Image via Sony Pictures

Talking about how these films are geared toward kids and it’s just not for him is what has fans all wound up, and the retaliation might not end any time soon. Are MCU films geared toward adults, or do they only target kids? There is enough evidence to say that the films are made for anyone who has money in their pockets.

Rogen did open himself up to a long line of burns on one particular theme. It’s no secret he loves to smoke marijuana, and he most likely was high when he was quoted in the first place.

And the stoned jokes keep rolling in because “Korg is a stone dude and Rogen is a stoned dude.”

The fact that the high community isn’t represented in MCU is a shame. As a writer, maybe Rogen can get on that and then he’ll have the proper representation for himself.

Putting all the referential humor aside, adult fans don’t see the problem with enjoying the films or the games after a long day at work as a form of escapism.

In fact, some adults are more into MCU than their own kids and they can’t wait until the moment they’ll be able to enjoy the films together.

Rogen might have been trying to defend the MCU, but appears to have garnered himself a roast on Reddit instead. Of course, he’ll survive but he might never be tapped to star in the franchise unless he’s cast as a villain.