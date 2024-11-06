‘Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion’: Elon Musk makes bold accusation about Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Former TV host and podcaster Joe Rogan has had some controversial guests on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience in recent weeks including Donald Trump and JD Vance, and on Nov. 4, he sat down with SpaceX founder and Trump supporter, Elon Musk.

It wasn’t Musk’s first appearance on the show. He’s appeared four times prior to the Nov. 4 episode and Rogan and Musk have covered plenty of topics including space exploration, Tesla, SpaceX, cryptocurrencies, and even Musk’s personal life. Being the eve of the election during Musk’s fifth appearance, the conversation turned political.

More than halfway through the interview, the discussion touched on the topic of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Rogan said, “It’s amazing how many people in the Diddy party list that are supporting Kamala,” referring to Diddy’s “freak off” parties that are now the center of several charges and lawsuits against the rapper. Musk then pointed out that pop superstar Jennifer Lopez is Diddy’s ex-girlfriend.

“She’s like warning people against Trump. I’m like, wait a second. So how many people did she warn against Diddy? Oh, zero. Okay. Well, maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion.”

At his rally in Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, Trump chose comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to kickstart the campaign and while doing his routine, Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” On Oct. 31, Lopez showed her support for Kamala Harris and spoke at her campaign rally in Las Vegas. During her speech, Lopez told the crowd, “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, okay? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy’s relationship

JLo and Diddy began dating in 1999 and they parted ways in 2001. Just a couple of months into the relationship, the two stars were arrested after fleeing a club in Manhattan where a shooting occurred. A stolen gun was found in Diddy’s vehicle, and Lopez and Diddy were arrested on gun possession charges, which were later dropped. Two years after their split, Lopez revealed that the reason for their breakup was the rapper’s infidelity. “It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez said. She also talked about the relationship with Vanity Fair in 2011, saying it was “very tempestuous” and “emotionally exhausting.”

Many details have been revealed regarding Diddy’s illicit activities since his arrest, and there have been rumors floating around about which celebrities who have attended his parties had knowledge of his alleged crimes. Even Lopez — despite having broken up with Diddy more than two decades ago — can’t escape the controversy. In Oct. 2024, while signing autographs, Lopez abruptly left after fans began asking questions about her thoughts on Diddy’s allegations.

By saying that Lopez didn’t warn anyone about Diddy’s alleged crimes, Musk is assuming that the pop star knew what was going on behind closed doors. However, Lopez hasn’t been implicated in any of the lawsuits against her ex-boyfriend, and it’s uncertain whether she had knowledge of the alleged crimes. Lopez hasn’t publicly spoken about Diddy since his arrest on Sept. 16.

