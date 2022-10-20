Megan Fox gets the last laugh as mom shamers forget there’s more to life than Instagram

Some people love to hate on the Foxy lady. This time, Megan gave a perfect response.

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in a relationship, she’s received a fair amount of hate from people who choose to only relate to Brian Austin Green, Megan’s former husband. While Green has been using social media to celebrate his children, Fox uses it to celebrate her relationship with Kelly. However, that doesn’t mean that Fox is not actually co-parenting with her ex and that fact seems to go over some people’s heads and some people prefer to keep their kids off social media.

It doesn’t help that Megan travels for work often, and with her boyfriend, oftentimes without her children. This only makes her an unfortunate target, something that a man in the same position would likely not be.

Earlier this year, Megan thee Fox, not to be confused with Megan thee Stallion, stated that she doesn’t actually like being away from her kids and often cries when she’s without them for lengthy periods.

One particular person decided to go on Instagram and respond to Fox posting photos of herself without her kids, which gave this stranger a golden opportunity to express his apparent misogyny.

His reply was, “Where your kids at?”

Megan took the sarcastic route to show how foolish the poster sounds.

Her response, “wait wait wait. I…have kids?! Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

So, I think the message here is very clear: if anyone of you reading this happen to see Megan’s children please let her know.