Meghan Markle breaks her silence after father Thomas Markle makes scathing comments about ‘inauthentic’ daughter

Meghan Markle is no stranger to scathing criticism, whether from official reviewers, tabloid outlets, or the general online commentariat. In fact, it’s something of an omnipresent phenomenon for the duchess, as people react to some thing or another that she has or hasn’t done.

This time, Meghan is getting hit with negativity from her own father, Thomas Markle — and she’s not having it. The offhanded remarks aren’t the most unusual of things, as father and daughter reportedly haven’t ever really enjoyed a close or even amicable relationship. Thomas was accused of staging photos ahead of Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in a bid to make some cash, along with a whole host of other things, so it’s fair to say there’s no love lost there. Most recently, he’s even weighed in on her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, for the Daily Mail, and he isn’t exactly enthusiastic.

Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She’s not spontaneous. […] Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions.”

In fairness, many people, including critics and the general public, have a poor opinion on With Love, Meghan. It’s been called “polarizing,” and that seems a perfectly fair description, as some commentators claim it’s made Meghan into a “domestic goddess influencer” while others have called it “toe-curlingly unlovable TV.” So Thomas Markle is not alone in thinking the show is “inauthentic” — it’s just not the sort of thing a father usually says about his daughter.

In a rare display of any sort of reaction whatsoever, Meghan seemingly subtly addressed her father’s unsolicited remarks with pointed Instagram stories showing off fans’ positive reactions to her show. Of course, Meghan didn’t come right out and say she was responding to her father’s comments, or even the criticism in general. It’s extremely rare that the Duchess of Sussex directly responds to comments like that. Instead, she talked about how much she loved that people have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, and shared videos and comments fans made about their attempts to replicate bits of it.

Let me tell y’all something. I made @meghan the Duchess of Sussex, menu items from her show With Love, Meghan on @netflix and all I’m saying is that everyone loved it!”

This comment, and others, form a body of social proof that Meghan will be keen to show off — presumably organic comments from people who engaged with and enjoyed her so-called “inauthentic” show. This in spite of what her haters — including both Thomas Markle senior and her half-brother, Thomas Markle junior — have been saying. Markle junior, pulling absolutely no punches, described the show as “Meghan talking in that bland, generic voice about nothing.” With family like that…

Yet despite all the criticism, it does seem as if the show has resonated with a core section of Meghan’s fan base. Netflix has announced a second season, and there are many who enjoy the very particular “aspirational” aesthetic put out by the duchess. It might not win a popularity contest — and it certainly won’t win any awards for innovative television — but it does seem that there’s interest out there, however small. It just doesn’t include Meghan’s father.

