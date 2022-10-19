Former actress Meghan Markle has captured the attention of the world in recent years with her trials and tribulations and eventual exit from the Royal Family in the United Kingdom. She and husband Prince Harry are now in the United States and live near her former industry’s heart, but in spite of this proximity, the 41-year-old is seemingly done with her acting career for now.

Markle told Variety it is ultimately not the plan,” No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Later in the report, Markle adds the late Queen Elizabeth was a shining example of female leadership. She also says when it comes to things she and her husband may do through their company, much of what they want to create is framed through the story of their relationship and, it is possible the pair may bring back a bygone style of film to the masses Julia Roberts once made very popular.

“For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”

What will come for the pair remains to be seen. At the present, their next major things are the series Heart of Invictus on Netflix and a documentary series from Liz Garbus about their lives. Markle says the story may not come out in the way she and Harry would have told it, but they are trusting their story to someone else and so it will have to go through another’s lens by default. At one point, she was also working on an animated series at Netflix, but this was ultimately canceled over the summer months.