Meghan Markle singlehandedly snags major first for her and Prince Harry after speedy shock decision

Meghan Markle is finally on her way to being propelled to proper streaming stardom after achieving what neither she nor Prince Harry had managed in four years — and in doing so, she might’ve ensured the longevity of one of the Sussexes’ most lucrative, but notorious, partnerships. Namely, their infamously expensive deal with Netflix.

Less than a week since its premiere on the platform, Netflix has officially renewed cooking series With Love, Meghan for a second season. Meghan herself confirmed the news over the weekend, by sharing a clip from the recently released first run alongside a very telling caption. “Oh, how I love ASMR!” Meghan began, maybe teasing something we can expect to see more of in the future. “If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

With Love, Meghan getting a second season super-fast. Here’s why

Photo via Netflix

It’s not that uncommon for the streaming giant to slap one of its TV series with a high-speed renewal, but that kind of honor is usually only applied to its most smash-hit shows. For instance, new Kate Hudson sports comedy series Running Point, which itself got the green light for more after retaining its number one spot on the charts across two weeks. In fact, With Love, Meghan didn’t even provide it with particularly stiff competition, opening at a solid if unspectacular sixth place worldwide.

So why has Netflix shelled out for a sophomore run for this one so quickly? It turns out that a second season has already been filmed, which means Sussex groupies can expect a release window of as soon as this fall. Clearly, Netflix had more faith in this last hurrah from Harry and Meghan’s production deal than we realized — or else execs were desperately trying to eke every last drop of worth out of their extremely overpriced partnership before it expires this summer.

Honestly, under normal circumstances, we’re not sure With Love, Meghan is the kind of show that would be met with a second season order at all, let alone this quickly. Apart from its unremarkable performance in the streaming charts, it’s also faced some savage (and I mean, savage) reviews, particularly from U.K. critics — which probably shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering the anti-Meghan bias of the British press. Some choice phrases used to describe the show include “queasy and exhausting” and “toe-curlingly unlovable.”

Nevertheless, a second season is indeed happening, so Meghan should be congratulated for managing to transform With Love into something none of hers and Harry’s previous Netflix productions had become — more than just a one-off. It’s unclear if Netflix is planning to offer the couple a new contract (although, whatever happens, it likely won’t come with a $100 million payday like last time), but With Love, Meghan‘s surprise season 2 does indicate there’s still some love left in this relationship.

