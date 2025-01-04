Meghan Markle’s daring to be ‘courageous’ backfires as her attempt to leave Megxit behind becomes ‘sequel to Get Out’

Although the launch of her lifestyle company has been mired in troubles, both little and large, Meghan Markle has soldiered on regardless. A $100 million deal with Netflix is maybe just the cash infusion she needs, and her lifestyle show will start showing soon.

This is a bright spot of news for a woman whose PR has been less than stellar of late, amid continued rumors of divorce and and a backdrop of constant criticism about her relationship with her husband, Prince Harry. For Meghan, a return to her lifestyle blogging days might be just the ticket to help showcase a more relaxed, chilled-out side.

Ahead of its release Meghan has posted to Instagram and Netflix has released a trailer featuring snippets from the show, and to be fair, the show looks to be very well produced. The production values are high and the visuals are stunning, with to-die-for food and luxurious staging interspersed with celebrity appearances and fun outings to the beehive to collect honey.

Except it looks and feels just like every other well-produced, luxurious, and “aspirational” lifestyle show: Staged in spacious mansions with the same sort of universal, almost bland, décor, With Love, Meghan offers little new — or even anything that’s personal to Meghan.

With Love, Meghan – trailer via Netflix on YouTube

In a scathing review of the trailer, The Independent declares With Love, Meghan to be like something out of a horror film, the writer declaring that when she saw it, all she “could think was: I didn’t realise there was a sequel to Get Out.” The saccharine staging and the presentation simply dripping with tradwife vibes earned a thumbs down from the writer, who described its tone as “so jarringly earnest it feels sinister.” It’s hard to disagree that the tone feels a little overwrought, although the content is par for the course with this kind of show.

When Netflix posted the trailer to its official YouTube channel, many were perplexed that the video had its comments left on, seemingly ignoring the legions of anti-Meghan fans ready to tear apart Meghan’s smallest action. Perhaps Netflix wanted to appear aloof, maybe the duchess thought it was a brave move, but she forgets that negative feedback, no matter how hollow or baseless, can alter perception.

“Wow, I clicked on the comments section expecting them to be disabled. Leaving them open is courageous for this show.”

Apart from thrashing the look and tone of the show, many wanted to discuss Harry and the Royals’ presence — or lack thereof — despite being members of the same section that has long lamented the fact that the Sussexes appeared to be joined at the hip, refusing to do anything individually. With Love, Meghan seems to be an attempt by Meghan to put herself front and center, less “Harry and Meghan” and more “just Meghan,” but as is the case with the Suits star, nothing she does can ever be right and the comments prove that as they criticize everything from her allegedly phony Hollywood smile to her picture-perfect salon curls to the array of her guests who many are convinced are just faking their enthusiasm.

Many commenters took offense to the very concept of the show itself, with one user writing a particularly scathing comment.

“Yes Netflix, this is exactly what I’m looking to watch at home after a long day of worrying about paying all my bills, including my student and car loans, rent, and medical debt—a bunch of women who are wearing clothes worth more than I earn within a year.”

The show was referred to as “utterly tone deaf” by a former presenter of The View. While criticizing a show is neither new nor unjustified, doing it solely to troll Meghan Markle isn’t exactly ethical. But nothing can be done as commentary surrounding the show’s trailer seems to have already decided its fate — that the project is unlikely to be quite the smash hit the Duchess of Sussex was hoping for, thus making it just another one of many lackluster projects from the couple since they officially set aside Royal duties.

