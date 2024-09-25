Michael Bublé’s ethnicity, confirmed

Born Sep. 9, 1975, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Michael Steven Bublé is a Canadian singer-songwriter. A hugely popular performer, Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide, is often credited with renewing mainstream public interest in and appreciation for traditional pop standards and the Great American Songbook, and has perhaps become best known for performing classic Christmas songs.

During his career, Bublé has released 11 studio albums, three live albums, nine EPs, 44 singles, embarked on seven tours, and enjoyed a residency (called “A Las Vegas Limited Engagement”) at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As per IMDb, Bublé has also done a little acting, appearing in the movies Duet (2000), Totally Blonde (2001), and The Snow Walker (2003), as well as on the small screen in the likes of the 1996 television movie Death Game and two episodes of The X-Files (as well as being a coach of season 26 of The Voice and many appearances on talk shows and the like).

He’s won countless awards, including five Grammies, 15 Juno Awards, an American Music Award, a World Music Award, and a Meteor Music Award. He’s also been inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Much is known about his personal life — such as the fact he’s married to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato and that they have four children (one of whom, Noah, overcame liver cancer — an experience that almost made Bublé retire from showbusiness completely) — but questions remain, such as what ethnicity he is. His dark features and accented surname (which many people incorrectly assume is French) are rather curious, so what ethnicity is Bublé?

What ethnicity is Michael Bublé?

According to a now-archived ITV page, Michael Bublé is the son of fisherman Lewis Bublé and homemaker Amber (née Santaga). Today.com describes how both his paternal and maternal great-grandparents immigrated to Canada from Italy.

While his mother’s side is from a town outside Pescara, on the east coast of Italy, his dad’s side of the family originates in Dalmatia, originally Italian territory that became part of Yugoslavia after the Second World War (since the breakup of Yugoslavia, it’s now one of the four historical regions of Croatia).

That means while Bublé is white and Canadian, he has Italian and Yugoslavian roots, making him part Southern European and part Southeastern European.

Bublé seems like a great guy who oozes charm (which is, perhaps, easily explained by his Italian ancestry), and we wish him continued success in his fantastic career.

