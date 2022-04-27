Who is Michael Buble married to?

We can expect even more love songs on the horizon, as Michael Bublé, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are just as in love as ever.

With over 75 million records sold, and an incredibly distinct voice, Michael Bublé, affectionately known as the King of Christmas, is one of Canada’s leading superstars. Since 2011, he has been married to Argentine actress and model, Luisana Lopilato, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

While the details of their early romance are unknown, the couple generated buzz after they got engaged in 2009 when Bublé proposed to a then 22-year-old Lopilato “in front of her family in Argentina“, as reported by PEOPLE.

When the couple first started dating, Lopilato apparently could not speak English that well. In an interview with Australian publication The Age, Bublé revealed that his 2009 classic, “Haven’t Met You Yet” was inspired by the actress, and she also appears in the song’s music video.

I wrote it because I had met this girl and there was nothing solid about anything of it. She didn’t speak English. She had just been in a relationship that was very public for her and so had I. There was every reason to not try to get into this predicament of a relationship, yet I did and it was weird. The song came from that — it was inspired by meeting her.

They eventually exchanged vows in Buenos Aires in March 2011, and the couple have since had three children: Noah, Elias, and Vida, and recently announced on February 21 that they are expecting their fourth child. The reveal came through the music video for his new song, “I’ll Never Not Love You”, as the pair recreated famous movie love scenes from popular films, including The Notebook, Titanic, and Love Actually.

While discussing the video with PEOPLE, he referred to the music video process as a “really cool family affair”, as it featured his wife and his three kids. He also said the video also serves as a follow-up to the video for 2009’s “Haven’t Met You Yet”.

15 years ago I wrote a song called ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ while my wife and I were dating. I never believed that 15 years later, we’d have gone through all the things we’ve gone through and that we’d have three beautiful kids… I thought it would be really cool to be able to travel through those scenes with the love of my real life, my wife, who just happens to be a great actress and happens to be really beautiful and wonderful. It was this very cool family affair.

In an Instagram post shared by Bublé the following day, the crooner is seen holding his wife’s belly, captioning the adorable photo, “Ooops! We did it again… [email protected] en camino”

Who is Luisana Lopilato?

Born in Argentina, Lopilato began her career as a child actor and model, appearing in the popular Argentine soap opera, Chiquititas, which shot her to mainstream fame in her home country.

The success of Chiquititas led to Lopilato’s selection to join another series, titled Rebelde Way. The series is set in a prestigious boarding school, and follows the lives of the wealthy students, families, and teachers that make up the community. Lopilato was one of four main cast members on the show, who formed a band, Erreway, in order to become famous. From 2002, until 2004, she was a member of Erreway, and achieved multiple platinum record certifications.

She has released several soundtrack albums over the years, and has starred in numerous television shows and films, making her one of Argentina’s most notable faces. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has accrued a comfortable net worth of seven million dollars from her singing, acting, modeling, and brand partnerships.

Known internationally due to her marriage to the suave singer Bublé, Lopilatos has accompanied him on tour on several occasions. As Bublé is set to embark on his Higher Tour later this year, and with Lopilatos’ pregnancy, it is unsure whether she will go on tour with him this time around. As the couple’s loving family seems to keep growing, it looks like Bublé will continue to have more source material for his infectious music.