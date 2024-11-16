Mike Tyson changed ‘THE Slap’ the world will talk about now, but why did he publicly hit Jake Paul before the fight?

The boxing world witnessed an iconic moment that redefined “The Slap” in popular culture. While Will Smith’s Oscar incident with Chris Rock held that distinction for years, Mike Tyson‘s unexpected strike at Jake Paul during their weigh-in ceremony has now captured the public’s imagination.

Recommended Videos

The path to Tyson and Paul’s historic confrontation began with an unprecedented announcement in March 2024, when Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions revealed they would host a bout between the 58-year-old boxing legend and the 27-year-old social media sensation. The fight faced initial skepticism from boxing purists, who questioned the legitimacy of matching a former heavyweight champion with a YouTuber-turned-boxer sporting a 10-1 professional record. Yet, on Nov. 15, they indeed faced each other in the ring.

Tensions steadily escalated in the lead-up to the fight. During an open workout session just days before the event, Tyson made a chilling promise to Sports Illustrated, vowing to bring “the devil himself” to the ring and warning that his seven children would see their father in an entirely different light following the match. Paul, maintaining his characteristic bravado, claimed he could defeat any version of Tyson, from his prime years to his current state. The exchange of threats devolved into unexpected physician aggression a day before the fight, when Tyson decided to slap some sense into the YouTuber.

Why did Mike Tysen slap Jake Paul before their legendary box match?

Seems like the reason Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul is because he stepped on his foot



🎥 @MostVpromotions #Boxing #PaulTysonpic.twitter.com/so9AQdL4V8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 15, 2024

The defining moment occurred during the final weigh-in at the Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024. What started as a routine pre-fight ceremony quickly escalated into chaos when Paul, wearing shoes, allegedly stepped on Tyson’s socked foot. In an interview with the New York Post immediately following the incident, Tyson explained, “I was wearing socks and he had on shoes. He stomped on my toe because he is a complete jerk. Initially, I wanted to believe it was accidental, but now I suspect it might have been intentional.”

The aftermath of the slap generated even more drama, with Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick, joining the fray. In a video shared on her Instagram story, she referred to Tyson as a “f—king little b—ch” and humorously promised to “take down Mike Tyson” herself. Paul, meanwhile, attempted to downplay the incident’s impact, telling host Ariel Helwani, “I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf.”

The actual fight, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, proved less dramatic than the weigh-in theatrics. Paul emerged victorious through unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the bout 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 in his favor. Despite Tyson’s aggressive start in the opening round, Paul’s youth and speed proved decisive as the fight progressed. The younger fighter maintained control through sharp, effective punches from a distance, while Tyson’s activity level noticeably declined as the rounds advanced.

This historic matchup, marking Netflix’s first venture into live sports broadcasting, not only redefined “The Slap” but also demonstrated the evolving landscape of boxing entertainment. The fight featured the largest age gap in professional boxing history and generated substantial paydays for both fighters, with Paul reportedly earning $40 million and Tyson receiving $20 million for his first professional fight since 2005.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy