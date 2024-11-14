Forgot password
Mike Tyson / Jake Paul
Mike Tyson photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images and Jake Paul photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
‘I’m bringing the devil himself’: Mike Tyson’s greatest boxing victory is already underlining how he hopes to bury Jake Paul

Even with the devil by his side, can Mike Tyson really defeat Jake Paul?
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 06:01 pm

Mike Tyson appropriately has some fighting words for Jake Paul, but can the 58-year old Tyson really recapture his glory days in the ring?

Jake Paul has fought 11 bouts in the last five years, winning ten. Paul may not be facing the top-ranked contenders in the world of boxing, but Tyson hasn’t been fighting at all in recent years. That ring rust, coupled with his age, make many wonder if the ruthless Mike Tyson from days long gone can resurrect himself for one more night of fury.

Tyson once demolished opponents at a time when boxing was in desperate need of him. The heavyweight division was in total disarray until he came along and unified the titles. Yet, there was one more man standing in the way of total Tyson supremacy, and it was the true linear heavyweight champion named Michael Spinks who, like Tyson, was undefeated.

Unfortunately for Spinks, his outstanding career is now overshadowed by his performance against Mike Tyson, who famously knocked out Spinks in 91 seconds. It was Tyson’s ultimate peak.

However, that was in 1988, and the Mike Tyson of today is not the same. In fact, Tyson wasn’t even the same in the latter part of his career, losing both of his last two fights without being able to go the distance. After his last fight, which was a 7th round TKO loss to Kevin McBride, Tyson told Jim Gray, “I don’t think I have it anymore. I got the ability to stay in shape but I don’t got the fighting guts, I don’t think, anymore.”

That was 19 years ago. Now, he’s calling on the devil — sort of — to help him out.

Sadly, he’s likely going to need it. He told a group of reporters on Tuesday that, come fight time on Friday, “I’m bringing the devil himself.”

Thankfully for Jake Paul, he doesn’t need to fight the devil. He just needs to fight a man who has been enjoying retirement for nearly two decades.

The truth is that Paul, whether he realizes it or not, is in a no-win situation. If he defeats Tyson, it will be because it’s not a prime Tyson. If he loses to Tyson, it will be an embarrassment for him.

Jake Paul should win but Tyson still has a puncher’s chance, albeit a small one.

Even so, many will still tune in to Netflix on Nov 15, all because of those two all-so-powerful words, which drive the faith of sports fans everywhere, and inspire our imaginations: What if?

What if Mike Tyson can do it? What if Tyson, 28 years removed from being a world champion, knocks out the much hated YouTuber Jake Paul?

But those two words can be used in not-so-inspiring ways, also. What if Paul knocks Tyson out? What if it’s a disaster and the 58-year old — who had a health scare back in May that initially caused the fight to be postponed — has a health scare right there in the ring?

But perhaps the most realistic question of all is, simply, what if nothing happens? What if the fight is a boring dud that goes to a decision? What if we are fools for literally buying into the spectacle?

Well, I have bad news: we are fools indeed, but at least we’re fools by choice. And maybe to support such a spectacle is fool’s errand, but it’s what happens within that spectacle, that so many of us are desperately hoping proves otherwise.

