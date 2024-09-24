‘Congrats, when’s the baby shower?’: Jake Paul shared an unexpected workout video and now everyone’s asking if he’s pregnant

As Jake Paul prepares to fight Mike Tyson in November, he decided it would be a good idea to share a workout video. However, some are wondering how Jake Paul can be so out of shape so close to the fight. Is it really all just a ruse?

Mike Tyson, age 58, is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in an 8-round boxing match on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones is rather ecstatic.

Originally scheduled for July, the fight was postponed when Tyson suffered a health issue related to an ulcer flare-up while on an airplane.

Who the fuck got jake paul pregnant https://t.co/XyoUABA4Bk — devin 🎱 (@fartpog) September 24, 2024

Controversy has surrounded the bout due to Tyson’s age, which only increased after Tyson’s health forced the postponement. Nonetheless, the fight is on.

Jake Paul has thus far made a lot of money defeating people who are anything but professional boxers in the prime. Tyson is his latest money grab, though not necessarily his latest victim.

So, when Jake Paul shared a video of him lifting weights, fans were rather astonished to see his beer gut prominently displayed for the camera. His shirtless attire made it clear that he is far from boxing shape — or did it?

Jake Paul is a YouTuber with a history of making prank-like videos. He’s just the type to make such a video and not necessarily for the sake of just being funny. He has three other reasons.

The first is to potentially fool Mike Tyson into thinking he’s out of shape when he is anything but. Maybe it will give Tyson a false sense of confidence, or offer an excuse not to train so hard. The second is to promote the fight in yet another original way. Everyone is talking about the video. If he keeps it up, more people will want to watch the fight just to see if he’s really so out of shape.

Jake Paul reacts to Mike Tyson calling him fat 😳 pic.twitter.com/krcRSotsS1 — betr (@betr) September 24, 2024

The third reason? Back in May, Mike Tyson called Jake Paul “fat.” Jake Paul didn’t just make the workout video but he also made one of himself sitting on the couch, eating chicken, while watching the video of Mike Tyson calling him “fat.” Paul responds to the Tyson video by saying he’s not fat. It cannot be more obvious that he’s trolling Tyson.

There is also an unintentional giveaway in the video that makes it clear that he’s wearing what is essentially a body suit, as some people have suggested. When Paul is on his back and bench presses what are likely fake weights, he’s clearly exerting energy, but if his beer belly were real, you would be able to tell that he is inhaling and exhaling. As he bench presses, his body suit is stiff, showing no signs of breathing at all. It’s an excellent job done by someone on his team or whoever he hired to make him look believable otherwise.

Of course, it’s also the same bodysuit he wore in a 2022 video on Instagram.

If Paul keeps up the masquerade, it will humorous to see if he wears the body suit as part of his entrance, though that likely depends on how easy it is to take it off. Then again, he likely won’t be allowed to wear the protective suit since it’s against the rules. Either way, fake extra weight or not, the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will live stream on Netflix on Friday night November 15. Look out for those body punches!

