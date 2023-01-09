Miley Cyrus uses naked showering video to announce dates for her ‘Flowers’ single

Miley Cyrus might have spent this last New Years’ Eve free from any of the wardrobe malfunctions that plagued her 2021 year-end party, but her latest Instagram post shows that she’s still a big fan of body positivity. The singer donned her birthday suit to sing out her upcoming single release dates, and give us a peek at her newest lyrics.

The clip, posted to the “Midnight Sky” singer’s own Instagram account, showed Cyrus showing off her impressively toned back as she sang a snippet of her newest single, “Flowers” as she took a shower. The caption below announced a series of release dates for the upcoming single: “FLOWERS / SYDNEY FRI JAN 13 @ 11 AM / LONDON FRI JAN 13 @ 12 AM / NYC THURS JAN 12 @ 7 PM / LA THURS JAN 12 @ 4 PM”.

Cyrus fans can expect to be able to download the single by the end of this week. It will be the lead single in support of her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation – set to drop on March 10. The singer has been blitzing social media with promotions for the album, the follow-up to her multi-platinum Plastic Hearts, for over a month now with a worldwide billboard campaign running in conjunction with a social media blitz.

Endless Summer Vacation will be produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus has described the new album as a “love letter to LA” according to People. Both Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson have worked with the singer before on her iconic post-Hannah Montana era breakout Bangerz.