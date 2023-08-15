Millie Bobby Brown is finally ready to be done with ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown shot to international fame aged only 11 years old when she took on the character Eleven in the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things. She has played the character for almost a decade now, and with one season left to go, the actress is ready to say goodbye to the past and hello to future opportunities.

Bobby Brown has already made great use of the fame surrounding her since she debuted as the telekinetically talented character in the Duffer Brothers franchise. She starred in yet another Netflix hit, Enola Holmes, based on the books by Nancy Springer, which was successful enough to warrant a spin-off, a spin-off that Bobby Brown was a producer on. Much of her time, though, has been devoted to Stranger Things, given the sheer scale of the production and just how long some of the episodes can be.

A lot has happened in Bobby Brown’s personal life, too, with the actress announcing her engagement to Jacob Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, earlier this year. The news shocked many, having watched Bobby Brown go from a very small child with a shaved head to a woman now preparing to get married in a very short time. But in moving forward with her life, she is ready to say goodbye to the past.

Stranger Things has often had big gaps between seasons, but the gap between seasons four and five will likely be massive due to the ongoing writer’s and actor’s strikes that have essentially shut down Hollywood. Bobby Brown is excited about the final season though looking forward to what comes next, saying in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (before the SAG-AFTRA strike),

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year, you’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Given that she took on the producer role in Enola Holmes, we wonder if she will move into producing more of her own projects in the future, a la Margot Robbie. While the strike is ongoing, Bobby Brown is focusing on her wedding, her new fragrance launch, and the many animals she takes in with the hopes of finding their forever home, working with local shelters in Georgia.