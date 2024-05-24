Morgan Spurlock
Image via Wiki Commons
Category:
Celebrities

Morgan Spurlock’s alcohol abuse, explained

Spurlock admitted he abused alcohol, which cast some doubt on the premise of his biggest movie.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 24, 2024 01:37 pm

Morgan Spurlock, who died May 23, 2024, of complications from cancer at the age of 53, was best known for his 2004 documentary film Supersize Me, about the negative health consequences of fast food. Spurlock had alcohol use issues before the movie was made, casting doubt on the film’s conclusion.

Recommended Videos

Super Size Me‘s premise was that Spurlock, who claimed to be in peak physical condition at the outset of the film, would eat nothing but McDonald’s food for 30 days straight to see how it affected his health. According to the movie, Spurlock gained weight, had liver damage, body shakes, depression, and mood swings. It was a damning indictment that McDonald’s food degrade him physically in just four weeks. Consequently, Super Size Me gave Spurlock overnight success.

The 2017 #MeToo confession

In 2017, however, Morgan Spurlock confessed to marital infidelity, sexual harassment and impropriety in the workplace, and that, while in college, he had been accused of rape. Spurlock said a former personal assistant threatened to tell the media how he treated her while she worked for him if he didn’t settle, which Spurlock said he did.

Most tellingly, though, when offering some explanation for his behaviors, Spurlock wrote,

… [I]s it because I’ve consistently been drinking since the age of 13? I haven’t been sober for more than a week in 30 years, something our society doesn’t shun or condemn but which only served to fill the emotional hole inside me and the daily depression I coped with.”

via Twitlonger/Morgan Spurlock

The revelation that Spurlock struggled with alcohol abuse suggested to many that the negative health effects of McDonald’s illustrated in Supersize Me weren’t entirely accurate, and could have been the consequences of the documentarian’s heavy drinking, instead. Meanwhile, subsequent scientific studies were unable to replicate the movie’s outcome.

Spurlock went to rehab and got sober after his #MeToo confession, according to Business Insider. But YouTube Red canceled plans for a Supersize Me sequel, Deadline reported, and Spurlock’s career never completely recovered. (Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! finally finally came out two years later.)

Spurlock wasn’t entirely forthright when he said he was healthy before he started his McDonald’s eating marathon captured in Supersize Me. A diet of only Big Macs might not have severe health effects after a month, as the movie portrayed. The film still made valid points about industrial farming and the fast food industry, and remains a central part of Spurlock’s legacy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Videos
Videos
Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 24, 2024
Read Article When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Still from Prime Video's I Am Celine Dion documentary
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend the FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Kelly Rowland smiling in a lime green dress at the 2024 Cannes Gala
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Read Article What was Morgan Spurlock’s net worth at the time of his passing?
Morgan Spurlock
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
What was Morgan Spurlock’s net worth at the time of his passing?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Videos
Videos
Other than ‘Super Size Me,’ what other documentaries is Morgan Spurlock best known for?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 24, 2024
Read Article When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Still from Prime Video's I Am Celine Dion documentary
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
When is Celine Dion’s documentary coming out?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend the FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Kelly Rowland smiling in a lime green dress at the 2024 Cannes Gala
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened between Kelly Rowland and the security guard at the Cannes Film Festival?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 24, 2024
Read Article What was Morgan Spurlock’s net worth at the time of his passing?
Morgan Spurlock
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
What was Morgan Spurlock’s net worth at the time of his passing?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 24, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.