‘Mother is gentle-parenting bodyguards’: Taylor Swift praised for correcting security guard’s manners

There are many reasons why Taylor Swift is a worldwide star — and most of them have to do with her relatable songwriting. However, maybe, just maybe, it’s also related to the fact that she’s a nice human being, as hinted in a recent interaction with her security guards, and no one can take that away from her.

Recommended Videos

Taylor Swift has been in the music industry for almost two decades — 18 years to be specific. She has grown up in front of our eyes, from a country teenager with golden curls and a pen of gold to a powerful, independent woman who is serving hit after hit.

These last few years have been mostly a joy to be a Swiftie as she has become an even bigger entity in the music industry but also because she’s the most herself she has been in a long time. That involves supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs games, being open about politics, and coming back strong on social media. All while maintaining good manners like the queen she is.

Taylor Swift is all mother even when dealing with security

🚨| Taylor Swift just arrived to Kansas City for the game!❤️ pic.twitter.com/l1egrwE39u — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 10, 2024

There have been countless stories about Taylor Swift being a good employer. From giving out $100k bonuses, having a band that’s been here with her for many, many years, and receiving praise from the families of her employees, she is not only a billionaire megastar but a kind human being.

Longtime fans know that she is well-mannered, as evidenced by her “thank you for saying that” quirk, which she has used since she was a young child.

Her manners apply in all sorts of scenarios, even when arriving at the Kansas City Chiefs games. A new video shows her arriving at the game and getting off the golf cart that takes her to the entrance. Her security, ever vigilant, advised all the paparazzi to stay back and give her space. As she makes her way like a model down the runway, Swift looks back and says “stay back please,” emphasizing the magic word.

Fans were thrilled with the interaction, and highlighted her good manners. “She does not have to be nice to anyone. But she is nice to everyone. We don’t deserve her.” Another wrote “Our well-mannered queen.”Another highlighted, “Mother is gentle parenting body guards,” with a fan writing, “Mother is mothering extra hard.” The interaction received praise on the original X video, as well, with the “Anti-Hero” star getting a brand-new nickname: Taypolite.

oh yes taypolite we love you 💗💗💗💗 — lilaaa 🫶🫶 #1 mad woman stan (@idk62591857) November 10, 2024 Polite queen! — Lyn ~ In my TTPD era ~ (@Wildsfan8) November 10, 2024

Although Taylor knows her presence at the game attracts a lot of interest (and always dresses up for the part), she often wants to be there to support her boyfriend more than anything.

Shortly after the moment, her security team had another job: ensure the paparazzi were respectful when taking pictures of Swift. Some of them sat lower on the ground, leading to a conversation that her security had to “force paparazzi grown men to stand up off the floor to stop them trying to take photos up a woman’s skirt.”

Taylor Swift Bodyguards asking the photographers to "stand up" but why ?



So they don't get "up the skirt" photos of Ms. Taylor Swift



if this was a group of women NFL photographers at the Chief's game … The thought of getting a low angle shot of Taylor wouldn't even cross our… pic.twitter.com/L7QJt8jSvr — Pop Panda (@PopPanda007) November 10, 2024 The fact Taylor’s security have to force paparazzi grown men to stand up off the floor to stop them trying to take photos up a woman’s skirt is insane. Men are literally trash. Actual trash pic.twitter.com/zemGn5m2Gc — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 | fan account (@cardigan_swift) November 10, 2024

Looking at the overall interaction, Swift truly honored her song “Marjorie,” which includes the lyrics, “Never be so clever, you forget to be kind,” even when dealing with invasive photographers.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy