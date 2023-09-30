‘My dad caught Tupac’s killer’: A ‘Jackass’ veteran has an unlikely connection to cracking one of the modern era’s most infamous unsolved murders

Almost 30 years after being murdered in a drive-by shooting that shocked the world, a suspect has been indicted for the murder of Tupac Shakur, potentially bringing an end to one of the most notable unsolved killings of the modern age.

Having previously admitted on-camera in a documentary that he was present the night of the fatal shooting, Duane “Keefe D” Davis has been apprehended and could face imprisonment if ultimately convicted of the crime. A monumental development, without a doubt, but one made all the more remarkable by its connection to a breakout star of Jackass Forever.

Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Despite being a comedian by trade who more than matched up to Johnny Knoxville and the gang in last year’s sequel, Rachel Wolfson comes from a highly esteemed family. Not only was her mother – former judge Jacalyn Glass – the person who sentenced O.J. Simpson to prison for kidnapping and armed robbery in 2008 long after he was acquitted in the infamous Nicole Brown case, but her father Steven Wolfson is the Las Vegas District Attorney heading up the reopened Tupac investigation.

my dad caught Tupac’s killer 🤯 — not rachel wolfson (@wolfiecomedy) September 29, 2023

Needless to say, jaws have been left all over the floor as social media users try and wrap their heads around the unexpected connections between an enthusiastically pro-marijuana comic who took on the Jackass gang at their own game for sh*ts and giggles, and two of the most high-profile murders of the last three decades, with one of each involving a high-flying parent.

It’s nuts to put it lightly, but then again, it shouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise considering we do live in the strangest timeline.