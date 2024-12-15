‘My life has changed’: Val Chmerkovskiy’s dating history, explored

Pro-dancers Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have had an on-and-off relationship as tumultuous as any tension-filled dance number due to the amount of dating rumors Chmerkovskiy has sparked with his co-stars over the years.

Romances among co-stars are nothing new, and with a show like Dancing With the Stars, they’re often encouraged. But while Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have been married for a few years now, that doesn’t mean Chmerkovskiy hasn’t had some romantic entanglements in the past. Let’s take a look at the dating timeline of one of DWTS’s favorite pros, including the many rumors.

2013: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson meet on Dancing With the Stars

The couple first met on the set of Dancing with the Stars and both said that they were immediately attracted to each other. Chmerkovskiy had been a frequent face on the show since its second season in 2006, while Johnson joined the cast as a troupe member in 2014. The pair danced together later that year in Sway: A Dance Trilogy.

2015: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson begin dating

Reports say that the couple started dating in 2015 while working on Dancing With the Stars together. They were first spotted out together in 2016 when they were pictured getting cozy during a lunch date in West Hollywood.

2012: Kelly Monaco

After being promoted to pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars, it didn’t take long for dating rumors to begin to rise between him and his partners. One of these was General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco, who Chmerkovskiy was partnered with for season 15. Their chemistry on the dance floor was undeniable and they remained touchy and close even behind the scenes, adding more fire to the rumors. Monaco went on record with Today to clear the air, stating that it was just a friendship between her and Chmerkovskiy, but the die-hards never bought it.

2014: Janel Parrish

Another partner that Chmerkovskiy fueled dating rumors with was his season 19 partner, Janel Parrish. He and the Pretty Little Liars actress again displayed unparalleled chemistry both on and off stage. The dating rumors grew after Parrish ended things with her then-boyfriend midway through the season and then Chmerkovskiy proceeded to shower her with surprise gifts on her birthday. Fans speculated on whether their relationship was legit or just a showmance, and the pair constantly teased about their “feelings” for each other while never properly labeling them. However, after the show, they never attempted dating and it looks like it was all for the cameras after all.

2016: Amber Rose

Chmerkovskiy was reportedly still dating Jenna Johnson despite all the romance rumors between him and his dance partners, but the couple officially broke up in 2016 and Chmerkovskiy began dating model Amber Rose later that year. They met on the set of season 23 of DWTS, where Rose was partnered with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim. Their relationship was confirmed by People in December 2016, but the short-lived romance ended only five months later.

2017: Chmerkovskiy and Johnson reconcile

The endgame couple teased their reunion by sharing photos of themselves on a vacation in Europe. While they didn’t post any pictures together, they both shared pics from Rome with the same caption, confirming that they were in the same place and were vacationing together. Later that year they attended Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s wedding together and even shared a kiss on screen at the DWTS season 25 finale.

2018: Rumer Willis

Val Chmerkovskiy and his season 20 partner Rumer Willis took home the Mirrorball trophy that season, and after an intense season, Willis allegedly caught feelings for her partner. She got a tattoo of herself and Chmerkovskiy embracing to commemorate their win, despite the partners never being confirmed or even properly rumored to be in a relationship. Willis was so heartbroken about Chmerkovskiy’s relationship with Jenna Johnson that she had her tattoo removed.

2018: Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are engaged

After so many years on and off, Chmerkovskiy popped the question to Johnson on a trip to Italy. He said he had always known he wanted to propose to his wife in Venice, and Johnson shared photos of the engagement on X. Chmerkovskiy gushed about his fiance to People saying, “My life has changed because of her, and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”

2019: Chmerkovskiy and Johnson tie the knot

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson tied the knot less than a year after their engagement. They held their wedding ceremony in Rancho Palo Verdes, California with Johnson decked in Vera Wang while Chmerkovskiy donned a Brooks Brothers suit. Chmerkovskiy’s brother Maksim served as his best man, while Johnson had her sisters Stacy Johnson Bills and Jill Zenger as maids of honor.

2022: Chmerkovskiy and Johnson welcome their first child

The dancing couple is still going strong- last year they welcomed the newest member of their family, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Their baby boy was born on Oct. 1, 2023, and the couple announced his birth in a joint Instagram post of a black and white picture of their baby holding on to his mother’s thumb with Chmerkovskiy’s hand cradling them both. Johnson later revealed his name in a separate post of baby Rome at 4 weeks old, smiling with his eyes closed.

