Val Chmerkovskiy reveals who the best ‘Dancing With the Stars’ celebs have been, and we have some thoughts

It’s almost impossible to think of Dancing With the Stars without thinking of Val Chmerkovskiy. Being a part of the show since 2006, he might as well be the face of the competition we know and love!
For those who are unfamiliar, Chmerkovskiy joined DWTS in season 2, making occasional appearances as he supported his brother: former DWTS pro, Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy. He was eventually promoted to a DWTS pro in season 13, competing in every season since — with the exception of season 26 — and taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on three separate occasions: with Rumer Willis in season 20, Laurie Hernandez in season 23, and Xochitl Gomez in season 32.
As if DWTS was not a big enough piece of his life, he is married to a fellow DWTS pro, Jenna Johnson, as well — how sweet is that?
Being a part of the beloved competition series for almosr 20 years, Chmerkovskiy has seen the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to the celebrity contestants on DWTS. Finally, the 38-year-old is name-dropping, spilling all the tea to podcaster Joe Vulpis.
Vulpis asked Chmerkovskiy, “Who’s been the best celeb that has been on the show, in your opinion?” during a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast, and the longtime DWTS pro sang like a bird. Keep scrolling for the nitty gritty details…
Admitting that “there’s a few,” Chmerkovskiy pinpointed season 18’s Meryl Davis, season 10’s Nicole Scherzinger, and season 25’s Jordan Fisher as some of the best celebs to compete on DWTS to date.
“I think Meryl Davis was one of the best, as far as what my brother and her produced dance-wise was some of the best,” he gushed, reminiscing on the time the Olympic ice skater was partnered with his brother (back in 2014).
He continued, “I think Nicole Scherzinger — with Derek [Hough] — was also one of the best that we’ve ever had,” adding that Jordan Fisher and Lindsay [Arnold] were a pretty perfect pairing as well.
These comments were interesting coming from Chmerkovskiy — as neither Davis, Scherzinger, nor Fisher were his partner — but unsurprising. After all, all three of these celebs managed to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!
He then added that while Davis, Scherzinger, and Fisher all had raw talent when it came to dancing, their partnerships are what made them a strong enough team to emerge victorious. Admitting that “not all pros are the same, for better and for worse” — and that they tend to have “different approaches” when it comes to choreography — he confirmed that their partners, were big contributors to their success.
Will season 34 add another celebrity contestant to the list of DWTS GOATs? While it is quite a while away, we will be keeping up with the hit competition show on social media for any further updates regarding next season’s cast.
In the meantime, you can stream the entirety of season 33 via Hulu or Disney Plus.
Additionally, to see your favorite DWTS pros — as well as celebrity contestants like Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei and more — in action, snag some tickets to the 2025 Dancing With the Stars live tour ASAP.
Published: Dec 11, 2024 03:06 pm