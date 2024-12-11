Val Chmerkovskiy reveals who the best ‘Dancing With the Stars’ celebs have been, and we have some thoughts

It’s almost impossible to think of Dancing With the Stars without thinking of Val Chmerkovskiy. Being a part of the show since 2006, he might as well be the face of the competition we know and love!

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar, Chmerkovskiy joined DWTS in season 2, making occasional appearances as he supported his brother: former DWTS pro, Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy. He was eventually promoted to a DWTS pro in season 13, competing in every season since — with the exception of season 26 — and taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on three separate occasions: with Rumer Willis in season 20, Laurie Hernandez in season 23, and Xochitl Gomez in season 32.

As if DWTS was not a big enough piece of his life, he is married to a fellow DWTS pro, Jenna Johnson, as well — how sweet is that?

Being a part of the beloved competition series for almosr 20 years, Chmerkovskiy has seen the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to the celebrity contestants on DWTS. Finally, the 38-year-old is name-dropping, spilling all the tea to podcaster Joe Vulpis.

Vulpis asked Chmerkovskiy, “Who’s been the best celeb that has been on the show, in your opinion?” during a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast, and the longtime DWTS pro sang like a bird. Keep scrolling for the nitty gritty details…

Admitting that “there’s a few,” Chmerkovskiy pinpointed season 18’s Meryl Davis, season 10’s Nicole Scherzinger, and season 25’s Jordan Fisher as some of the best celebs to compete on DWTS to date.

“I think Meryl Davis was one of the best, as far as what my brother and her produced dance-wise was some of the best,” he gushed, reminiscing on the time the Olympic ice skater was partnered with his brother (back in 2014).

He continued, “I think Nicole Scherzinger — with Derek [Hough] — was also one of the best that we’ve ever had,” adding that Jordan Fisher and Lindsay [Arnold] were a pretty perfect pairing as well.

These comments were interesting coming from Chmerkovskiy — as neither Davis, Scherzinger, nor Fisher were his partner — but unsurprising. After all, all three of these celebs managed to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

He then added that while Davis, Scherzinger, and Fisher all had raw talent when it came to dancing, their partnerships are what made them a strong enough team to emerge victorious. Admitting that “not all pros are the same, for better and for worse” — and that they tend to have “different approaches” when it comes to choreography — he confirmed that their partners, were big contributors to their success.

Will season 34 add another celebrity contestant to the list of DWTS GOATs? While it is quite a while away, we will be keeping up with the hit competition show on social media for any further updates regarding next season’s cast.

In the meantime, you can stream the entirety of season 33 via Hulu or Disney Plus.

Additionally, to see your favorite DWTS pros — as well as celebrity contestants like Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei and more — in action, snag some tickets to the 2025 Dancing With the Stars live tour ASAP. See below for the full list of tour dates.

January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

January 9 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

January 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

January 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

January 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)

January 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

January 15 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

January 16 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

January 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

January 19 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre (2 shows)

January 21 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

January 22 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

January 23 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

January 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center (2 shows)

January 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

January 28 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

January 29 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

January 30 – White Plains, NY – The Westchester County Center

January 31 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

February 1 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre

February 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort & Casino

February 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

February 5 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

February 6 – Detroit, MI – FOX Theatre

February 7 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

February 8 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

February 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

February 13 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop

February 15 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI– DeVos Performance Hall

February 18 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

February 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

February 20 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

February 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

February 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

February 23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

February 25 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

February 26 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

February 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

February 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

March 1 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 2 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 4 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 5 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 6 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

March 7 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

March 8 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

March 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 11 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

March 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

March 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort

March 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

March 18 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

March 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 20 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

March 23 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

March 30 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino (2 shows)

April 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

April 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

April 4 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy