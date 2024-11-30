‘My poor heart can’t take this’: Once Demi Lovato’s heartbreak, Joe Jonas sent hearts spiralling with his new proclamation

Joe Jonas had fans remembering the good old days of Camp Rock after he made a loving shoutout to his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato in a recent interview about his favorite food.

The “Cake by the Ocean“ singer, 35, was asked about his favorite dish by comedian Chris Klemens and he replied: “My favorite dish is a mug,” and with a smirk on his face he added: “Demi once said that in an interview.“

Klemens pointed out that Lovato’s past viral interview is why he also asked Jonas the same question telling him: “It’s, like, my favorite interview clip ever.“ While he was explaining, the Jonas Brothers member made a heart shape with his hands and said to the camera: “Love you, Demi.“

The “Cool for the Summer“ singer’s interview in question happened in 2015 while promoting her new album Confident. When asked what her favorite dish was, she replied: “I like mugs because they’re very comfortable in your hand. They hold hot things that you don’t have to touch. You know, coffee or tea.”

But Lovato, 32, later explained that her response was intentional by explaining her answer in a post on X (then Twitter)

She continued to address the viral interview in 2023, telling Harpers Bazaar that she was not ”being ditzy” but was just “really tired” from all the interviews she did that day and getting asked various questions. She finally thought to ”make up a silly answer” which everyone thought was serious. But for her actual answer, Lovato said her favorite dish is “probably pizza.”

Jonas apparently also believes his ex-girlfriend as he told Klemens during the interview: “I still believe that it was on purpose.” But it was his “Love you, Demi“ shoutout that had fans of the former couple reminiscing about their brief romance.

One fan commented on the interview: “My old Jemi heart can’t take it!“ and another wrote: “he did on purpose now I’m back on my old Jemi fics rereading.” “Jemi“ was the nickname fans coined for Demi and Joe when they were a couple. Meanwhile, a third chimed in to highlight that of all the things we expected 2024 to roll out next, Joe remembering what Demi said nine years ago was not on anyone’s bingo card.

The pair met when they played love interests in the 2008 Disney Channel movie Camp Rock and started dating two years later. Unfortunately, their relationship only lasted for three months and they had already broken up by the time they started touring together that same year. At the time, Jonas clarified that it was his choice to breakup and that he loved her as a friend.

The exes have remained friends over the years and even celebrated Halloween in 2021 with a selfie, which they each posted on their respective Instagram Stories. While fans would love to start fantasizing about the two getting back together, Lovato is engaged to Canadian indie rock musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, while Jonas is a divorced dad of two and currently not reported to be in a serious relationship.

