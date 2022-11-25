Jonas Brothers ages | How old are Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas?

It’s 2022 and the Jonas Brothers are back in action once again putting on shows and releasing new music, so you’re probably wondering: just how old are these stars?

The band -which consists of brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick – rose to fame in the mid-2000s with a string of hit songs and appearances on the Disney channel. If you’re a 90s kid there’s no way you haven’t heard of the Jonas Brothers and as of 2019, the group is back in action.

After breaking up in 2013, the Jonas Brothers reformed in March of 2019, much older than when they last graced the stage. For those curious to know, here is how old these brothers are now.

How old are the Jonas Brothers?

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers first broke onto the scene in 2005 so as you’d expect they aren’t as young as they once were.

The eldest brother Kevin Jonas was born on Nov. 5, 1987, making him 35 years old at the time of writing this. Joe Jonas was the second son born and is currently 33 born on Aug. 15, 1989. The youngest of the three band members is Nick Jonas who was born on Sept. 16, 1992, making him 30 years old right now.

While the trio makes headlines having built their careers in the band they actually have a fourth much younger brother named Frankie, who was born on Sept. 28, 2000. He is 20 years old right now. Frankie has also appeared in a variety of productions over the years including the Jonas TV Series and more.

Now a little older than when they first grew to fame, the Jonas Brothers are back and still putting on huge performances for their fans.