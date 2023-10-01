The 'Love is in the Air' star is married, but to who? Or WHOM?

Let’s not draw things out unnecessarily. We’ve all wondered who Joshua Sasse’s wife is every once in a while. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Sometimes we all wonder at the same time in a wave of Sasse hysteria. Other times, we consider the question all alone as we wander the woods in isolation, like lonely Sasse-quatches.

The Galavant star’s romantic history isn’t simple, but it is Sasse-pirational. For the time being, it concludes in 2018, with his marriage to one Louisa Ainsworth.

Kylie Minogue’s ex, Joshua Sasse, ties the knot with his fiancée Louisa Ainsworth in Byron Bay https://t.co/vg0URm9s7l pic.twitter.com/63Amg8qjFX — HabariTimes.online (@HabariTimes) September 23, 2018

Ainsworth hasn’t spent much time in the public eye, and is best known to the world for, you know, being married to Joshua Sasse. The couple has a pair of children, a boy and a girl, in addition to Sasse’s first child from a previous relationship.

Until his marriage, Sasse was famously involved with Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue. The two were briefly engaged before announcing their separation in early 2017. Interest in the 35-year-old Sasse’s personal life reached new heights this week with the release of the romantic comedy Love is in the Air. The Netflix chart-topping critical di-Sasse-ter, was genuinely described by one reviewer as “a galumphing heffalump of a movie” in a combination of Milne and Carroll nonsense words that strains credulity even in Australia – a country whose unofficial national anthem utilizes the colloquialisms “swagman” and “billabong.”