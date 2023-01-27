‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ singer Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy for ripping off voice

Looks like rapper Yung Gravy is getting a lesson in the internet and copyright laws thanks to Rick Astley. The “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer and ageless internet meme has sued the rising rapper for using his voice without permission.

TMZ is reporting that Astley filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles claiming that Gravy’s big hit “Betty (Get Money)” uses a copycat voice from the original Astley song. Court documents say that Gravy and the team that wrote the song “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song.”

He’s also suing a singer named Popnick for impersonating his voice. Gravy actually licensed the instrumental to the song but not Astley’s voice, and Astley claims that he didn’t give anyone permission to do so.

Also cited in the lawsuit is an interview with Gravy in Billboard where he says he “basically remade” the famous voice because “it makes it easier legally.” The song “Betty (Get Money)” begins with the simulated voice, so it sounds like Astley has a pretty good case here.

“Never Gonna Give You Up” was a number one hit for Astley in 1987, and it would appear from time to time in the internet age as maybe the corniest video of all time. That would change around 2007, when people started “Rickrolling” each other by sending a link purporting to be something else only for it to be Astley’s song instead.

It’s had its fair share of pop culture moments since then. We’ll keep you posted on any developments.