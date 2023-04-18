‘New Girl’ star demands a call from Marvel to secure movie star status

With all the talk about Marvel fatigue going on, some actors still consider the superhero franchise as the badge of honor for any bona fide movie star. Or at least that’s the case for New Girl and Woke actor Lamorne Morris, who is currently waiting for his chance to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Morris took to Twitter to comment on a piece by Collider’s Shawn Van Horn, which questioned why the New Girl gang aren’t all Hollywood superstars by now. “Well, write a piece and tell Marvel to give me a call,” he wrote jokingly.

Well, write a piece and tell Marvel to give me a call!!! Lol https://t.co/2OTZINGrD2 — Lamorne Morris (@LamorneMorris) April 17, 2023

Fans of the decade-spanning multiverse franchise and its source material don’t take statements like these lightly, and, as expected, options for characters Morris could play flooded the post’s replies. Nightcrawler, someone in Deadpool 3 or Daredevil… But the actor and podcast host knows exactly which comic book figure he wants to take on. Channing Tatum, if you’re reading this, look away.

If that call does indeed happen one day, Morris is eyeing Cajun-speaking mutant Gambit. The Homo sapiens superiors have never been closer to their MCU debut, with Deadpool 3 doing the honors of bringing the franchise’s first proper X-Men into the fold. Previously, Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan was also revealed to be a mutant.

Whether Gambit is in the cards for Morris, it’s interesting to see that the MCU is still a coveted gig by industry players, even after recent shortcomings and harsh criticism from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.