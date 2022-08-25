New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight marries longtime boyfriend

Former New Kids on the Block sing and Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight has finally made it official with his longtime fiancé Harley Rodriguez. The couple wed quietly at some point during the pandemic but have yet to have any sort of public celebration.

Knight acknowledged the pair’s nuptials during an interview with Entertainment Tonight when discussing the second season of Farmhouse Fixer. When asked about the wedding band on his left finger, Knight said that he and Rodriguez, who were engaged after appearing as a couple/team on The Amazing Race, had finally tied the knot.

“We did [get married],” Knight admitted. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

Knight has referred to Rodriguez as his husband on social media before. In an April 23 post on Instagram celebrating Earth Day, Knight acknowledged the “two of the things I love the most… my Husband and our planet.” The account also goes by Knight’s hyphenated married name, Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez.

As far as plans for a bigger celebration of their union, Knight stated that while COVID-19 prevented a large ceremony, the pair plan to host a larger party in the future. “It’s coming,” said Knight. It’s been a long haul for Knight and Rodriguez. The pair have been together since 2008 and engaged since 2016, when Knight popped the question while the two were vacationing in Africa.

The Knight-Rodriguezes had plans for a large ceremony in 2021 on their farm in Massachusetts when they were forced to postpone before COVID-19 shut down most of the country. “We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn,” Knight told People of their plans for last year, referring to the expansive property where he and Rodriguez live in Massachusetts. “We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped.”