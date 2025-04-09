‘Not a Jada in sight’: Was that steamy almost-kiss proof Will Smith is dating India Martinez? What about Jada Pinkett-Smith?

The love story of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith is perhaps the most convoluted mess in terms of Hollywood’s complex couples. They remain married but have been leading separate lives for years. Will visibly giggled out loud when Chris Rock made fun of Jada’s alopecia, but one look at his enraged wife sent him rushing to the stage to land a resounding slap on the comedian’s face.

While Jada has had her “entanglement” during their separation, Will has mostly kept his love life under the radar — though he did say he explored romantic relationships in their open marriage paradigm — he has not had any officially known affairs. But if the overexcited reactions to Spanish singer India Martinez’s post on Instagram are to be believed even for a second, then Will is done keeping his marriage alive.

The first whispers of Will engaging in a romance of his own sparked in February 2025 when he and Martinez performed their duet “First Love” — one of the 14 songs in his first album in years — at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards show in Miami. Whether it was the looks they shared, their steamy choreography that made it seem like they kissed, or the lyrics of the song they sang with palpable emotions, it was enough to cement rumors that the duo were romantically involved.

The rumors somewhat simmered down only to rear their heads once more after Martinez took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to Will along with their cozy pictures and videos.

“There are things one would never dare to dream of, but the energy of the universe does its magic and goes, and suddenly it happens. New album from the great Will Smith just dropped and I’m blessed to be a part of it. Have you heard it yet? Thank you dear Will for being so generous to me, letting me live all these amazing moments, believing in my music, and sharing it with the world. Especially for giving me the gift of meeting the great passionate, inspiring, joyful person that you are, with a giant heart. I love you.”

The pictures, the proclamation, the praise — all the fuel the gossip mill needed to start running again. Martinez’s post is currently playing host to a plethora of comments ranging from those calling her and Will’s association a “little situationship,” taunts that Will is now having an entanglement of his own and there is “no Jada in sight,” or just outright assumptions that the two are dating.

“Y’all look good together my boy. She probably will treat you better than Jada!”

But is there something really going on between Will Smith and India Martinez?

Now, as much as fans of Will Smith want him to move on from Jada, Martinez is not the one for him. Since at least 2019 (based on their social media posts from the year), she has been dating Ismael Vazquez, a Spanish actor, director, and stunt coordinator.

As per Elmira, a Spanish outlet, the duo has been together for more than 10 years and live like a “family” with their two dogs. So, unless Will is secretly dating someone else and he got divorced from Jada as quietly as they as separated, the Matrix star is still married to the actor.

