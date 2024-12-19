One major red flag pushed Kelly Clarkson to end her marriage with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson was married to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for almost seven years. Like other couples, they had highs and lows in their relationship. But more than the lows, it was a major red flag that led the singer to walk away from their marital union four years ago.

A source familiar with the couple recently disclosed to Page Six that the first American Idol champion noticed one issue that made her realize their marriage was not going to last. It was the feeling of loneliness despite having Blackstock around.

According to the insider, Clarkson, 42, felt abandoned during her marriage to Blackstock, 48. This was the case long before she filed for divorce from the talent manager in June 2020.

“As time went on in their marriage, Kelly didn’t feel like she had a partner,” the source explained. “Kelly felt single in a lot of ways even while she and Brandon were still married.”

This emotional disconnect became a breaking point for Clarkson after seven years and two kids with her ex — daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remington, 8.

It’s not clear when exactly the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker began seeing this red flag. The insider just said that she noticed this one day while attending a school event by herself, which made her realize that “other [children] would attend with both the mom and the dad.”

Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart. pic.twitter.com/5LO8q6K3lS — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) August 19, 2023

Clarkson and Blackstock had a messy divorce battle that was highly publicized between 2020 and 2022. Apart from fighting over the custody of their children, they fought in court over spousal support and ownership of their Montana ranch.

Since she was tackling parenting duties alone, the Grammy winner was more than pleased and relieved that she was granted primary custody of the kids at the end of their tumultuous divorce proceedings. “Kelly was so grateful when she was granted primary custody of her children because they’re her whole world,” the source explained.

Clarkson also won the rights to their Montana ranch, with the court ordering Blackstock to leave the property. Unfortunately, her ex was granted spousal support, so the singer had to pay $115,000 per month until January 2024, according to Us Weekly.

After finalizing their divorce, the “Underneath the Tree” songstress made a major life change by relocating to New York City with her children in the summer of 2023. More than the fresh start, the transfer was necessary as she was preparing for the fifth season of her self-titled talk show at the time.

On Monday, Dec. 16 — the same day as her ex-husband’s birthday — Clarkson received good news about the renewal of The Kelly Clarkson Show for another season.

According to the source, Clarkson does not regret her decision to move to the Big Apple with her children, especially now that her career as a host is thriving. “Kelly has no regrets since moving to New York, she loves her life there, and the kids love it too. She’s so grateful her show was renewed for a seventh season, and she’s excited for what’s next,” the insider commented.

The revelation that Clarkson felt single in her marriage to Blackstock might be heartbreaking, but it served as a stepping stone for the singer-turned-host to reclaim her happiness and sense of self after the seven years she spent with a man who was not fully present, physically or emotionally.

