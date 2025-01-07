Oopsie, Hulk Hogan showed up at Netflix’s WWE debut and did NOT get the reaction he was looking for

There are few wrestlers as famous as Hulk Hogan. After more than 40 years in the WWE, a reality TV show, extensive acting roles, and multiple failed businesses, “Mr. America” has more than cemented himself in the cultural zeitgeist.

Unfortunately for Hogan, those decades of work don’t outweigh his years of grifting and groveling at Donald Trump’s feet. In a recent appearance on Netflix’s Monday Night RAW!, Hogan dusted off his trademark handlebar mustache and came out of retirement, but his return was met with fury rather than fanfare as the California crowd drowned out his speech with a wave of boos.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO EVERYONE EXCEPT THE HULK HOGAN. — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 26, 2020

Hogan might have retired from the wrestling business in 2012, but the man has kept one beefy bicep in the spotlight ever since. Most of his time in the spotlight has been spent making cameo appearances in various media, but since the summer of 2024, Hogan has only been ripping his shirt off for president-elect Donald Trump.

It’s clear why Hogan loves Trump so much. The wrestler has emulated the businessman in as many ways as trademark makes possible, opening Hulk Hogan-themed restaurants and selling themed energy drinks, burgers, and even hazardous grills with his namesake. The success rate of The Hulkster’s ventures truly suggests that he graduated with honors from Trump University. Oh, don’t forget that Hogan blew through his fortune due to his lavish spending before he even retired.

Hogan’s terrible business ventures are a well-known joke in the world of WWE. While no fans were surprised by his latest grift, they certainly weren’t there for it—especially as fans reeled from what many saw as a lackluster premiere. Near the end of the night, Hogan burst onto the scene, followed closely by longtime musician/manager Jimmy Hart. The composer followed him like the world’s saddest hype man, emphatically waving the American flag. But as the cacophonous music died down and Hogan launched into a promotional piece for yet another terrible product, the crowd’s displeasure became unignorable.



The rippling boos turned into a firestorm of fury loud enough to pile drive Hogan’s delivery right into the floor. The seasoned wrestler clearly isn’t used to being rebuked by his “fans,” and as he struggles to regain control, Hart desperately tries to fade into the background.

Trying to take on the crowd’s emotions was a wrestling match the 71-year-old could never win. As he leaned on Netflix’s part for help, the name drop turned what was left of the crowd against him in a truly spectacular wave of furious boos. As Hogan trips through his final lines, it’s up to the announcers to rescue him from the excruciating moment.

Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity 😭 #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

Blasting music and praising the beer no one has tried, they try to play Hogan off as he flexes for a disinterested crowd. Finally, Hogan takes the hint, wandering away as his jacket slips down his legs, and Hart gladly fades into obscurity with him.

Netflix’s Raw is currently filming in California, a bastion of Democratic ideals, so the response could be less about Hogan himself and more about his ardent Trump-thumpin’ support, but plenty of fans were pleased to see the seasoned wrestler humbled.

“My jaw was on the floor. Never thought I’d see the day Hogan finally getting what he deserves from the fans,” one Redditor commented. Commenters shared multiple stories about the wrestler’s appalling behavior over the years, from believing that bad karma would see him reincarnated as a Black man to helping bust Jesse Ventura’s attempt to unionize wrestling in the 1980s.

This section of the premiere episode certainly didn’t go the way Netflix or Hogan thought it would, but fans are rejoicing at the idea that somewhere out there, the Iron Sheik is enjoying this last laugh. If you know, you know.

