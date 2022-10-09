Oscar Isaac addresses the current state of his bromance with ‘slut’ Pedro Pascal

If you’re not dead on the inside and have a soft spot for wholesome Hollywood friendships, then you’ll be fully aware that Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac and The Mandalorian‘s leading man Pedro Pascal are the best of buddies, so much so that they’re just as happy to shower each other in love and admiration as they are to offer a withering putdown or two.

However, it would appear that the latter’s affections might just be stronger than the former’s, at least if Isaac’s appearance at New York Comic Con is any indication. During a Q&A session with those in attendance, the actor was asked if any other thespian in the entirety of the industry was capable of usurping Pascal in his heart.

Isaac had some pretty strong feelings on the matter, and even went so far as to admit that Pascal would turn his back on their BFF status in the blink of an eye, whereas he remains completely devoted to the cause.

“Pedro is such a slut, he would just go for anybody. For me, I’m ride or die with him, but he’s loosey-goosey.”

If you had Oscar Isaac calling Pedro Pascal “a slut” on your bingo card for this weekend, then congratulations, because you’ve probably come into a large sum of money. Now the pressure is on for The Last of Us‘ Joel to respond, especially now that his Star Wars cohort has raised things to a new level by outing himself as the ride or die half of the equation.