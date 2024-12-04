P Yungin’s real name, confirmed

Young deaths in entertainment are all too common — uncomfortably so. Unfortunately, they are often nearly impossible to prevent. From systemic flaws in the industry to personal struggles, Hollywood has had to bid farewell to young stars far more frequently than it should.

Recently, P Yungin, 20 years old, is rumored to have joined that tragic list. On December 3, reports began circulating about P Yungin’s passing, but as of this writing, these reports remain unconfirmed. The cause of the alleged death has also not been disclosed, adding even more fuel to the fire. Regardless of the uncertainty, though, let’s take a moment to learn more about P Yungin.

What Is P Yungin’s Real Name?

While most people know him as P Yungin, the rapper was born Kamrein McClay on September 24, 2004, in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Although not a mainstream superstar, he gained initial recognition in 2019 with the release of his first EPs, I Love Y’all and Me vs. World. His breakout moment came in 2020 with the mixtape Demons Everywhere I Go, which featured the single “I’m On.”

Following this success, P Yungin secured a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy, solidifying his place in the rap scene and boosting his popularity. He went on to release two more EPs, Let Me Go Home Alone and Retaliation, before dropping his debut album, KAM. Later, he followed up with another album, DOY. By all accounts, Kamrein McClay appeared to have a bright future ahead of him — and perhaps, against all odds, he still does — just hear us out.

On December 3, rumors of P Yungin’s passing began circulating on social media platforms. Initially, no one could confirm whether there was any truth to the claims — the only evidence came from a post on X by Kollege Kidd, a hip-hop news account. However, a post from someone believed to be a friend of the rapper seemed to give fans some form of closure.

P Yungin IS dead , Rapper BBG Dee Confirmed It ! pic.twitter.com/zCw8ckR29w — 5in (@Its5in) December 3, 2024

Rapper and YouTuber BBG Dee shared an Instagram story featuring a photo of P Yungin, accompanied by a caption that appeared to confirm the news: “We live and learn. I told you the truth, brudda. Jesus the only way.” Later, rumors surfaced online alleging that the 20-year-old rapper may have been murdered, shot, and even stabbed.

Despite the lack of clarity, fans have been searching for answers — or at least some semblance of solace in the face of this alleged tragedy. Grieving supporters have taken to social media to share their tributes, even as they remain uncertain about whether they should be mourning at all — that was, until a new song was released.

That’s right, a mere few hours later, a new song was released leading some fans to believe that the rapper may have faked his own death as a publicity stunt to promote his music. And apparently, it is not the first time this has happened either. Figures.

This nigga pyungin really faked his death for promo AGAIN 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2A0qvPLqI5 — 7🥷🏿 (@BRlNGTH3HOOK) December 4, 2024 Damn hold up!! 🤔🤔 #PYungin faked his own death to promote his new music video⁉️🤬 pic.twitter.com/zqyj4XbdAK — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) December 4, 2024

As of now, rumors are circulating that the entire situation might be fake news, and potentially a publicity stunt. While we can neither confirm nor deny these claims, it’s a reminder to approach news on social media with caution and a critical eye.

