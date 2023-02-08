Not content with letting ex-wife Pamela Anderson have all the spotlight, Tommy Lee grabbed our attention using his tried-and-true method of posting his exposed genitalia online. It’s not clear who asked for a picture of the Mötley Crüe drummer’s junk, but now we all must suffer the consequences.

For whatever reason, the musician posted a back-facing picture of his testicles on Twitter (obviously an NSFW link so click if you dare) with the caption, “Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!” Some fans were happy to see Lee in the nude without paying for a subscription to his OnlyFans, with one user even encouraging Lee to post more nudes. Others were less pleased, posting memes about burning their eyes after seeing what can never be unseen.

It’s unfortunately not the first time Lee has posted his nudes for his unsuspecting followers; in August of last year, Lee posted a full-frontal nude on Instagram where it stayed for over five hours before Instagram deleted it for violating community guidelines.

Lee’s famous ex-wife Pamela Anderson has recently been receiving a lot of love for her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story. After a fictional television show inspired by the ill-fated relationship between the two aired on Hulu, Anderson decided to tell her own version of her story. Anderson famously was not a fan of the Hulu series and wanted the opportunity to show she’s “not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.” The new documentary is undeniably a success, currently holding the number two spot in Netflix’s top 10.

Her new documentary follows a trend of the public reexamining (usually women) celebrities who had every move scrutinized and criticized by media and fans alike. These public figures are now taking the chance to tell their own stories and express the pain they endured for the sake of others’ entertainment. As we reassess celebrity culture and how we’re complicit in the treatment of public figures, it’s nice to see celebrities like Anderson empathized with, instead of being relegated to tabloid fodder.

At least, we think it’s nice. Lee’s sudden acting out seem to suggest he feels otherwise, refusing to let his ex get all the attention. Given Lee’s current wife Brittany Furlan Lee walking back a TikTok that seems to shade Anderson, it seems the couple might not be happy with the Baywatch star’s newfound positive attention. Whatever the reason Lee chose to drop a nude picture this Wednesday morning, we do wish he’d keep the nudes for his OnlyFans account.