Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee calls her $4000 a year ‘Baywatch’ residuals ‘a crime’

Even as Pamela Anderson finds herself in the middle of a career renaissance, her fans are discovering just how poorly the international icon was treated by the entertainment industry, including by the producers of Baywatch.

During an interview with Extra, Pamela and her son Brandon Thomas Lee discussed her decision to come forward with her life story, as well as how little she’s raked in from the global juggernaut series.

Anderson’s son Brandon has her back, slamming the folks behind Baywatch for taking advantage of his mother while her journey in show business was still in its infancy.

“When I go back and I even look at, you know, past deals or residual checks that come in — I mean, people would be shocked to find out how people really took advantage of her. And took advantage of a young girl making a bad deal on a big show, and she was the biggest star in the world at the time. I think a lot of people made a lot of money off of that, and I think that everybody is going to have to have their day where we come knocking.”

Seeing a child born into fame behave with such grace, maturity, and reflection is truly a breath of fresh air, especially considering all the wacky stuff Brandon must have grown up around. Lee goes on to mention the paltry residual checks Pamela Anderson receives from Baywatch syndication.

“For instance when she makes, I don’t know, $4,000 dollars a year off of Baywatch, that’s a crime. No one would know that.”

It’s true that four grand isn’t a some of money many would turn their noses up at, but when you think about the popularity of Baywatch, and the profits she’s generated for others — it does seem like a less than stellar sum of money.

But with the release of her new book Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, her fans are finally grasping the truth behind all the fabrications. And maybe the entertainment industry will finally pay Pam Anderson what she’s owed — if not residuals, then at least some hard-earned respect, and a chance to shine.