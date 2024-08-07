‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and ‘Beef’ star Patti Yasutake’s cause of death, confirmed

You might not immediately recognize Patti Yasutake‘s name, but you’ve almost certainly seen her on screen. On TV she’s appeared in Beef, Grey’s Anatomy, Boston Legal, and ER, and in theaters we’ve seen her in Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dangerous Intentions, and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot!

Recommended Videos

But she’s best known for playing Nurse Ogawa in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and reprised the roles in the Star Trek feature films Generations and First Contact. So, naturally, Star Trek fans have taken to social media to post tributes after the sad news of her death at the age of 70:

We are sad to hear that Patti Yasutake – Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' has died. A respected Japanese-American actress of stage and screen, she graduated UCLA with honors in theater. Our condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BrDkIXfagm — TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) August 6, 2024

Yasutake’s final role was in Netflix’s hit show Beef, where she played the mother-in-law of Ali Wong’s Amy, and was hilarious as a judgmental grandmother who’s clearly never worked a day in her life and ends up wielding a shotgun against burglars after breaking into her son’s home. It was a fine role to go out on – but what were the exact circumstances of Yasutake’s death?

A long battle with illness

Yasutake’s obituary states that she “passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by friends and family after a long brave battle with cancer.” More specifically, she was suffering from a rare form of T-cell lymphoma, which results in blood and lymph tumors. It’s unknown when she received this diagnosis, but given that we’re told it was a “long” battle we can presume she was dealing with the condition for some time before her death.

Yasutake died at the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. Her family has invited fans to a memorial at East West Players 120 N Judge Aiso Street LA 90012. If you attend don’t bring flowers as the family would prefer you donate to Asian-American theater company East West Players.

RIP Patti Yasutake.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy