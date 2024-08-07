Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Patti Yasutake attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "BEEF" at TUDUM Theater on March 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
TV

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ and ‘Beef’ star Patti Yasutake’s cause of death, confirmed

She gave an incredible final performance in Netflix's 'Beef', but what are the circumstances of her death.
David James
David James
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 04:05 am

You might not immediately recognize Patti Yasutake‘s name, but you’ve almost certainly seen her on screen. On TV she’s appeared in Beef, Grey’s Anatomy, Boston Legal, and ER, and in theaters we’ve seen her in Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dangerous Intentions, and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot!

Recommended Videos

But she’s best known for playing Nurse Ogawa in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and reprised the roles in the Star Trek feature films Generations and First Contact. So, naturally, Star Trek fans have taken to social media to post tributes after the sad news of her death at the age of 70:

Yasutake’s final role was in Netflix’s hit show Beef, where she played the mother-in-law of Ali Wong’s Amy, and was hilarious as a judgmental grandmother who’s clearly never worked a day in her life and ends up wielding a shotgun against burglars after breaking into her son’s home. It was a fine role to go out on – but what were the exact circumstances of Yasutake’s death?

A long battle with illness

Yasutake’s obituary states that she “passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by friends and family after a long brave battle with cancer.” More specifically, she was suffering from a rare form of T-cell lymphoma, which results in blood and lymph tumors. It’s unknown when she received this diagnosis, but given that we’re told it was a “long” battle we can presume she was dealing with the condition for some time before her death.

Yasutake died at the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. Her family has invited fans to a memorial at East West Players 120 N Judge Aiso Street LA 90012. If you attend don’t bring flowers as the family would prefer you donate to Asian-American theater company East West Players.

RIP Patti Yasutake.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google